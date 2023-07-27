Alex Rodriguez Takes His Daughters to a Minnesota Twins Game: ‘Love This Park’

Alex Rodriguez took his daughters out to a ballgame.

Rodriguez shared a sweet picture of himself with his daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15, sitting at the Minnesota Twins game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, showing that his heart is still in baseball. Natasha and Ella wrapped their arms around their look-alike dad and smiled big.

“Let’s go @twins!” he captioned the Instagram post. “Love this park. Love the Minny fans.”

“Thanks for hosting us Twins family - first class organization all the way," Rodriguez continued.

The former New York Yankees shortstop, who began his career with the Mariners in 1994, included a video of himself talking and waving at fans while signing a baseball. The third slide in the post was a tweet that read, “Alex Rodriguez just got a big applause at Target Field… Never thought that’d happen.”

Rodriguez shares his two kids with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Although the former couple had a difficult divorce in 2008, they have since worked through their differences and remain committed to co-parenting. Rodriguez and Scurtis were married for six years.

"Over the years, Alex has been a great father. The couple's interactions have gotten better over the years, and they ended up co-parenting in a very positive way for all," a source told PEOPLE in June 2021.

"They have a good relationship now, having put their kids ahead of everything else," the insider added of the exes.

Rodriguez often shares photos of Natasha and Ella on Instagram to highlight their time together.

Rodriguez recently spent Independence Day with his girls and posted photos of the festivities. One photo featured Rodriguez and his daughters at a makeshift DJ booth while another snap pictured the trio with Scurtis, Scurtis' husband Angel Nicolas, and Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro.

"Thanks to my family and my MN family for making this 4th so special 🇺🇸," he captioned the photos.