Alex Morgan Not Ready to Retire Like Teammate Megan Rapinoe: 'My Body Feels Good' (Exclusive)

Alex Morgan isn't kicking herself out of the sport just yet.

The soccer superstar, who is currently down under getting ready to take on her fourth World Cup — and hopefully her third win in a row, says that unlike her longtime teammate Megan Rapinoe, she's not announcing her retirement anytime soon.

"Right now I'm taking it one season at a time," Morgan, 34, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "My body feels good, and I feel like I'm in the moment right now, so I'm not looking too far ahead."

One thing she can confirm? She won't be heading to any other clubs. The Southern California-raised Morgan, who plays for the San Diego Wave FC club, is staying put.

"I do know that my family is going to be staying in San Diego for good," says Morgan, who is married to fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco. (The couple welcomed daughter Charlie in 2020.) "I'll be a forever supporter of the San Diego Wave."

As for her longtime teammate Rapinoe's big announcement, Morgan says she's got nothing but love and support for her.

"She's had this incredible career, and I'm just happy for her that she gets this moment," Morgan says of Rapinoe. "Not a lot of athletes get the opportunity to announce their retirement in the way that they want to, and she deserves that. So I'm just really happy for her."

So is she feeling any pressure to win their final World Cup together?

"Honestly I probably feel the least amount of stress I've ever felt going into a World Cup," she says. "No doubt the pressure will build throughout the tournament, but right now we all feel really good. This team is special, and we all feel like we're a team more than we've ever been. Everyone is in a good place mentally. Everyone knows their role. So we're just really excited."

