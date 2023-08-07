Alex Morgan Is 'Not Planning' to Retire After USWNT's 'Devastating' World Cup Defeat

The USWNT star said the team's exit is "really hard to swallow" and will "take a while" for her to "process"

By
Natasha Dye
Published on August 7, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Alex Morgan was emotional after the USWNT's loss in the World Cup, but the soccer superstar said she's not planning to retire after the exit.

Speaking to ESPN after the match, which Sweden won on penalty kicks, Morgan, 34, said the loss is "really hard to swallow" and will "take a while" for her to "process" in the coming days.

"I'm not planning to hang up my boots anytime soon now," she responded when the outlet asked her what her future in soccer holds. "Just one day at a time now," Morgan added.

Morgan also spoke to Fox Sports after the match, calling the loss "devastating" for the U.S. national team. "It feels like a bad dream," she said.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, and her teammate Alex Morgan, right, react after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

The soccer star continued, "The team put everything out there tonight. I feel like we dominated, but it doesn’t matter. It’s the highs and lows of the sport of soccer. It doesn’t feel great."

"I was so focused on the World Cup that I don't know," she explained.

Next, Morgan said her plan is to "get back to San Diego and get back to work," while speaking with Fox's Jenny Taft.

In July, Morgan spoke to PEOPLE just after teammate Megan Rapinoe announced she would retire this year, and Morgan shared her own thoughts on retirement. "Right now, I'm taking it one season at a time. My body feels good, and I feel like I'm in the moment right now, so I'm not looking too far ahead."

Morgan also shared that her family will remain in San Diego in her interview with PEOPLE.

"I do know that my family is going to be staying in San Diego for good," says Morgan, who is married to fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco. (The couple welcomed daughter Charlie in 2020.) "I'll be a forever supporter of the San Diego Wave."

