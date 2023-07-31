Alex Morgan Is Joined by Daughter Charlie, 3, in New Zealand at Women's World Cup: 'My Heart Is Full'

Alex Morgan has some special fans in New Zealand cheering her on.

The co-captain of the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT), 34, celebrated on Instagram as daughter Charlie, 3, and soccer player husband Servando Carrasco, touched down to join her as she competes in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"She made it, and my heart is full," she captioned photos and videos from their time together since Charlie's arrival.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, the captain of the San Diego Wave told PEOPLE, "[Parenthood] just makes me feel more balanced all around."

"I'm able to give everything to the sport and my teams, but when I go home, I'm not dwelling on whether I had a bad training or bad game. I just have to be a mom, and tend to my child's needs instead of overanalyzing things."

She added, "Plus, whether the game was bad or not when I step off the field and my daughter runs up to me, everything's good."

Morgan said being a mom has also taught her patience she didn't always have.

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty

"I'm a lot more calm and level-headed in how I approach soccer now," she shared. "I'm also feeling confident, and like I'm playing my best soccer. I feel capable, like someone the younger players can look to in times of uncertainty."

So has Charlie shown an interest in the sport herself?

"She does already love soccer, but she's just pretty athletic in general," Morgan said. "She's very competitive, and when we get to a hotel she wants to race me down the hallway. Be the one to touch the walls first. She wants to sing and dance all day and all night. She's very active!"