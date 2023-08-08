Alex Cooper Launches The Unwell Network, Teams Up with Alix Earle and Madeline Argy: 'The World Is Not Ready'

Alex Cooper is launching a new talent network — and is being joined by some of the biggest names on social media.

The Call Her Daddy podcaster, 28, has announced the launch of The Unwell Network, a home for content about pop culture, lifestyle, fashion and beauty, according to Variety and Deadline.

“We live in a world where we are inundated with content, but The Unwell Network will be the source everyone can go to for unique perspectives exploring what’s top of mind today for this generation," Cooper said in a statement, per Deadline.

Joining Cooper and Kaplan at the network are social media stars Alix Earle and Madeline Argy, who confirmed the news Tuesday on their respective Instagram pages.

“The world is not ready!!!” Earle, 22, wrote on Instagram alongside photos of both her and Cooper toasting to their new venture.

"i am @unwell," Argy captioned her own post, as Earle replied in the comments section, "we’re all unwell."



The Unwell Network is a subsidiary of Trending, the Gen Z media company established by Cooper and fiancé Matt Kaplan, per the outlets.

Kaplan, 39, is a producer for XO Kitty and runs ACE Entertainment.

Alex Cooper. Vianney Tisseau/Variety via Getty

Cooper said she is looking forward to partnering with both Earle and Argy, who have a combined 14.5 million followers across both TikTok and Instagram.

"Madeline is wildly popular in the UK and is one of the few creators who can keep an audience engaged for hours with her captivating storytelling," Cooper said, according to Deadline. "Alix took the US by storm with her ‘get ready with me’ videos, college lifestyle, and endearing personality.

"I feel honored to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish," she added.

Alix Earle. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Moorea Mongelli, a former Studio71 executive and current president of The Unwell Network, said the group of popular hosts "will transform long form content as we know it," according to Deadline.

"Our team is delighted to bring the Gen Z audience content tailored just for them," Mongelli said. "I’m ready to get my hands dirty and maximize our audience and revenue through carefully calculated marketing, development, and monetization."

