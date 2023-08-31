Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Photos from Daughter Anja's Pool Party for Her 15th Birthday: 'So Proud'

Alessandra Ambrosio's daughter's birthday party was a splash!



On Wednesday, the Brazilian model, 42, shared a series of photos on Instagram from daughter Anja's celebration for her 15th birthday, where she enjoyed a pool party with family and friends.

The pink-filled party included balloons, colorful water toys and a heart-shaped pink cake topped with cherries and a special candle for her age.

"A very happy 15th birthday!!! 🎂💖🎈 May all your dreams come true💫 and I’m so proud of the woman you are becoming @anjaambrosiom 💞," wrote Ambrosio. "Te amo infinitamente."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ambrosio, who is also mom to son Noah, 11, shares both of her kids with ex Jamie Mazur.

Last week, the model paid tribute to her daughter on her actual birthday, posting a baby picture of Anja on Instagram.

"Anja...since you were born you've been...cute, curious, funny, smart and full of personality!!!" the mom of two wrote across the picture. "Happy 15th my sunshine."

Arnold Jerocki/Getty; Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

It also appeared that Anja's birthday coincided with her first day of school.

Ambrosio shared another photo to her Story, tagging her daughter, writing "9th grade!!!" across the photo and adding a sticker that read "Back To School."

