Alessandra Ambrosio Smiles on 'Family Vacay' with Son Noah and Lookalike Daughter Anja in Turkey

The model mom shares Noah, 10, and Anja, 14, with ex Jamie Mazur

Published on July 19, 2023 12:14PM EDT
Photo:

alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio is enjoying special moments with her two kids.

Sharing photos on Instagram Tuesday from her "family vacay" in Belek, Turkey, the model mom, 41, poses with son Noah, 10, and daughter Anja, 14, as they enjoy the tropical setting.

"My palazzo… family vacay #photodump 📸🧉🌊🐢🌞," she captioned the set of snaps.

In another video, the mom can be seen running through sprinklers and laughing with her son while "Danger Zone" plays.

"💦💦💦," she captioned the video.

The Victoria's Secret alum, who shares her two kids with ex Jamie Mazur, posted an emotional look at Anja's graduation in an Instagram Reel last month.

The video shows different snippets of the 14-year-old's graduation, including one moment where she's praised as an "open and passionate actor, fun-loving friend, precocious and independent thinker."

"And in a blink of an eye… she’s is in high school!!! 👩‍🎓Proud of u my baby girl 🌟💫👏," Ambroisio captioned the Reel.

