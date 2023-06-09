Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates as Lookalike Daughter Anja, 14, Graduates: 'Blink of an Eye'

Alessandra Ambrosio is filled with pride as her daughter graduates middle school.

On Thursday, the model mom, 41, shared an emotional look at daughter Anja's graduation in an Instagram Reel.

The video shows different snippets of the 14-year-old's graduation, including one moment where she's praised as an "open and passionate actor, fun-loving friend, precocious and independent thinker."

"And in a blink of an eye… she’s is in high school!!! 👩‍🎓Proud of u my baby girl 🌟💫👏," Ambroisio captioned the Reel.

Ambrosio shares 10-year-old son Noah and Anja with ex Jamie Mazur. Last August, the mom of two praised her teen daughter on her birthday.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing girl in this world @anjalouise.a.m !!! I'm so lucky to be your mom and my love for you is infinite….," Ambrosio wrote in the caption of her post. "I love you and I wish you all the things in your life cause u deserve it!!!!! 🎂💖✨."

In another post on her Instagram feed, Ambrosio shared a video featuring various images of Anja throughout the years.

Set to the tune of Aerosmith's track "Angel," Anja grows older as each picture passes. Some images include her as a baby in a Halloween costume, while others show her as a preteen posing on a getaway with her model mom.

"Happy 14th birthday minha Anja!!!! 🎂💞," wrote alongside the post, adding a slew of hashtags, including, "#Princess," "#BestieForLife," and "#MyGirl."