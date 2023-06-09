Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates as Lookalike Daughter Anja, 14, Graduates: 'Blink of an Eye'

Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, was proud as she watched her 14-year-old daughter Anja graduate from 8th grade

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 03:48PM EDT
Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates as Lookalike Daughter Anja, 14, Graduates: 'Blink of an Eye' https://www.instagram.com/p/CtNs4BeOB3Q/
Photo:

Alessandra Ambrosio/instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio is filled with pride as her daughter graduates middle school.

On Thursday, the model mom, 41, shared an emotional look at daughter Anja's graduation in an Instagram Reel.

The video shows different snippets of the 14-year-old's graduation, including one moment where she's praised as an "open and passionate actor, fun-loving friend, precocious and independent thinker."

"And in a blink of an eye… she’s is in high school!!! 👩‍🎓Proud of u my baby girl 🌟💫👏," Ambroisio captioned the Reel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Ambrosio shares 10-year-old son Noah and Anja with ex Jamie Mazur. Last August, the mom of two praised her teen daughter on her birthday.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing girl in this world @anjalouise.a.m !!! I'm so lucky to be your mom and my love for you is infinite….," Ambrosio wrote in the caption of her post. "I love you and I wish you all the things in your life cause u deserve it!!!!! 🎂💖✨."

In another post on her Instagram feed, Ambrosio shared a video featuring various images of Anja throughout the years.

Set to the tune of Aerosmith's track "Angel," Anja grows older as each picture passes. Some images include her as a baby in a Halloween costume, while others show her as a preteen posing on a getaway with her model mom.

"Happy 14th birthday minha Anja!!!! 🎂💞," wrote alongside the post, adding a slew of hashtags, including, "#Princess," "#BestieForLife," and "#MyGirl."

Related Articles
alessandra-ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Lookalike Daughter Anja's 14th Birthday: 'Lucky to Be Your Mom'
Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan Celebrate Twins Carter and Isaiah as They Graduate 8th Grade
Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan Celebrate Twins Carter and Isaiah as They Graduate 8th Grade: 'Proud'
Jennifer hudson
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Son David's Middle School Graduation: 'My Baby Is a High Schooler'
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd Celebrate Daughter Ryder's Kindergarten Graduation
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Celebrate Daughter Ryder's Kindergarten Graduation with Families
Kimora Lee Simmons son Kenzo's 14th birthday
Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates Son Kenzo's 14th Birthday with Sweet Post: 'My Young Prince'
Alessandra Ambrosio and Daughter Anja Look Like Twins in Sweet Vacation Family Photos
Alessandra Ambrosio and Daughter Anja, 14, Look Like Twins in Sweet Family Vacation Selfie
KhloÃ© Kardashian Is 'Not OK' as She and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True's Pre-K Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2023
Maci Bookout
Maci Bookout Praises Son Bentley on Middle School Graduation: 'Your Next Chapter Is Going to Be Amazing'
Kidada Jones, Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones during Disney's Alice in Wonderland Mad Tea Party at Private Residence in Los Angeles, California, United States
Quincy Jones' 7 Children: Everything to Know
Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Daughter Zoie's 15th Birthday with Dinner Outing at Nobu with Friends
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Jennifer Gates Graduates with Master's Degree, Shares Photo With Parents Bill and Melinda Gates
Jennifer Gates Thanks 'Village Around Me' in Graduation Post with Parents Bill & Melinda French Gates
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: Everything to Know
tWitch and his kids
Everything Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Said About Parenting His 3 Kids: 'My Favorite Earthly Assignment'
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott
All About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Kids