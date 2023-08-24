Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Lookalike Daughter Anja's 15th Birthday: 'My Sunshine'

The Brazilian model is mom to Anja and son Noah, 11

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 24, 2023
Alessandra Ambrosio attends Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais De Tokyo on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France; alessandra ambrosio daughter birthday
Photo:

Arnold Jerocki/Getty; Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio's daughter is growing up!

On Thursday, the Brazilian model, 42, shared a photo to her Instagram Story in celebration of her daughter Anja's 15th birthday. In the snap, Ambrosio posted a baby picture of her daughter, who wore a white clip and stared into the camera.

"Anja...since you were born you've been...cute, curious, funny, smart and full of personality!!!" the mom of two wrote across the picture. "Happy 15th my sunshine."

alessandra ambrosio daughter birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

It also appears that Anja's birthday coincides with her first day of school this year. Ambrosio shared another photo to her Story, tagging her daughter, writing "9th grade!!!" across the photo and adding a sticker that read "Back To School."

Ambrosio is also mom to son Noah, 11. She shares both of her kids with ex Jamie Mazur.

In July, the model shared photos from her "family vacay" to Belek, Turkey, posing with both of her kids as they enjoyed the tropical setting. "My palazzo… family vacay #photodump 📸🧉🌊🐢🌞," she captioned the set of snaps.

Earlier this summer, the Victoria's Secret alum posted an emotional look at Anja's middle school graduation in an Instagram Reel.

The video showed different snippets of the teenager's graduation, including one moment where she was praised as an "open and passionate actor, fun-loving friend, precocious and independent thinker."

"And in a blink of an eye… she’s is in high school!!! 👩‍🎓Proud of u my baby girl 🌟💫👏," Ambrosio captioned the Reel.

