Alec Baldwin Wishes ‘First Son’ Raf a Happy 8th Birthday: ‘I Love You’

The actor, 65, celebrated his eldest son's special day with a sweet message and video on Instagram

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 18, 2023 10:22AM EDT
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin. Photo:

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Alec Baldwin is celebrating his son Raf’s birthday!

The actor, 65, paid tribute to his “first son” Rafael Thomas — whom he shares with wife Hilaria Baldwin — by posting a sweet video montage of him on Instagram as he turned 8 on Saturday.

In the clip, Raf appeared in a series of photos from over the years, including snaps of him as a newborn baby in a hospital incubator, to more recent images of him enjoying a Naruto Uzumaki-themed birthday party with his siblings.

“My first son. Oh, Raf, I love you. Happy 8th,” Baldwin captioned the video.

The Dr. Death actor and his wife, 39, have six other children together: Ilaria Catalina Irena, 7 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, Eduardo 'Edu' Pao, 2, Romeo, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Carmen Gabriela, 9.

Elsewhere in the clip, Raf could be seen in a black T-shirt and shorts cuddling his mom in his bedroom and in the kitchen, and in another snap, he was dressed in a Portugal soccer shirt alongside his brother Leonardo, who wore an Argentina soccer shirt. 

Hilaria also marked Raf’s birthday on Instagram with a special post on Saturday. The yoga enthusiast shared how “grateful” she was for her eldest son while reflecting on his difficult first moments after his premature birth.

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and their children (L-R) Lucia Baldwin, Rafael Baldwin, Eduardo Baldwin, Leonardo Baldwin, Romeo Baldwin and Carmen Baldwin attend "The Boss Baby: Family Business" World Premiere at SVA Theater on June 22, 2021 in New York City
Alec and wife Hilaria Baldwin share seven children. Monica Schipper/Getty

“Happy 8th birthday, Rafael Thomas!,” Hilaria wrote. “On these days, my mind always goes back to their birth stories, and Raf was a tough one. 23 hours of labor, born a month early, came out blue and had a tough time breathing.

“I was telling him today about the NICU nurses and how wonderful these humans were — warm, kind, supportive. They cared for him in that little incubator carefully turning him, and comforting my broken self, at the time.”

The proud mom continued: “How they guided us through taking out his tubes when he was ready, being able to hold his hand through that hole, then take him out and hold him … and eventually bring him home. I am forever grateful to you angels, who helped my baby live. My biggest boy: thank you for the kisses and letting me try to hold you, while you pretended to suck your thumb 😂 … we love you so very much and celebrating you is a joy.”

