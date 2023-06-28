Alec Baldwin Pictured Walking Without a Cane For the First Time Since Hip Surgery

Alec Baldwin is making strides after hip replacement surgery.

On Tuesday, the actor, 65, was spotted walking without a cane in New York City for the first time since getting his right hip replaced during a procedure on May 30.

Baldwin previously said on Instagram that the recovery process had been "incredibly painful" and was seen walking with the aid of a grey and metal crutch earlier in June. The actor's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, first shared news of the surgery in an Instagram post where she explained that the 30 Rock actor had been experiencing a "very intense chronic pain chapter."

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews

"Alec got a new hip today … it was a long time necessary. We have been through so much together ... as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life," she wrote in the post's caption.

Baldwin echoed the same sentiments while speaking about the procedure, revealing that it had been pushed back for two years after getting his left hip replaced in 2018.

"I didn’t have the time to do it work-wise or schedule-wise. I didn’t have four to six weeks to limit myself that way,” he said in a video clip shared on Instagram on June 4. “Or my glucose issues affected that, so it was very tough. We would line up a date to do the surgery and I would fail my blood sugar test.”

Speaking about the pain he was experiencing amid his recovery, he shared, “The pain goes away gradually… but it is incredibly painful. But as we keep saying in my house, ‘It’s the pain that’s going to end the pain.’ I needed this surgery done at least two years ago and walked around and limped and I did myself no favors because the compensatory damage you do to your back, your neck, your feet, and your knees is not great.”

