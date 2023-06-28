Alec Baldwin Pictured Walking Without a Cane For the First Time Since Hip Surgery

The actor had his right hip replaced during a procedure on May 30

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 12:36AM EDT
Alec Baldwin is seen for the first time walking without a cane after his hip surgery
Alec Baldwin is seen for the first time walking without a cane after his hip surgery. Photo:

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews

Alec Baldwin is making strides after hip replacement surgery.

On Tuesday, the actor, 65, was spotted walking without a cane in New York City for the first time since getting his right hip replaced during a procedure on May 30.

Baldwin previously said on Instagram that the recovery process had been "incredibly painful" and was seen walking with the aid of a grey and metal crutch earlier in June. The actor's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, first shared news of the surgery in an Instagram post where she explained that the 30 Rock actor had been experiencing a "very intense chronic pain chapter."

Alec Baldwin is seen for the first time walking without a cane after his hip surgery

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews

"Alec got a new hip today … it was a long time necessary. We have been through so much together ... as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life," she wrote in the post's caption.

Baldwin echoed the same sentiments while speaking about the procedure, revealing that it had been pushed back for two years after getting his left hip replaced in 2018.

"I didn’t have the time to do it work-wise or schedule-wise. I didn’t have four to six weeks to limit myself that way,” he said in a video clip shared on Instagram on June 4. “Or my glucose issues affected that, so it was very tough. We would line up a date to do the surgery and I would fail my blood sugar test.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking about the pain he was experiencing amid his recovery, he shared, “The pain goes away gradually… but it is incredibly painful. But as we keep saying in my house, ‘It’s the pain that’s going to end the pain.’ I needed this surgery done at least two years ago and walked around and limped and I did myself no favors because the compensatory damage you do to your back, your neck, your feet, and your knees is not great.” 

Related Articles
Pregnant Whitney Cummings Reveals the Sex of Her Baby: 'This Just In' https://www.instagram.com/stories/whitneycummings/3134601670101137166/
Pregnant Whitney Cummings Reveals the Sex of Her Baby: 'This Just In'
Alec Baldwin Gets Dragged By Instagram Followers for Complaining About Flight Delay: 'Cry Me a River'
Alec Baldwin Trolled by Instagram Users for Complaining About 7-Hour Flight Delay
Cara Delevingne Center for Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian - 10-Year Anniversary;
Cara Delevingne Enjoys First Sober Glastonbury Festival: 'By Far My Favorite'
Jenna Johnson Shows Son Rome Trying His First Foods in Sweet Scenes from Family's Summer
Jenna Johnson Shows Son Rome, 6 Months, Trying His First Foods in Scenes from Family's Summer Trip
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)
Cameron Diaz Had 'Intense' Time Returning to Acting with Jamie Foxx Netflix Movie (Exclusive Source)
Jamie Foxx's Costar Porscha Coleman Says He's 'Doing Well' After Health Issues: 'He's Going to Be Back'
Jamie Foxx's Costar Porscha Coleman Says He's 'Doing Well' After Health Issues: 'He's Going to Be Back'
Don Lemon Says He Was Fired from CNN for Telling the Truth
Don Lemon Speaks Out for First Time After CNN Firing: 'I Have a Responsibility to Tell the Truth'
Members of the British Royal Family arrive in carriages to Day 4 of The Royal Ascot Races
All the Best Looks (and Whimsical Hats!) of Royal Ascot from Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, and More
Georgia Navy vet, 27, spends $81,000 on limb-lengthening surgery after being rejected by women for being too short - with painful op boosting his height from 5'5 to 6' Dynzell Sigers, 27, was previously 5ft 5in and now he is 6ft tall post-surgery
Georgia Man Paid $80K for Painful Limb Lengthening Surgery After Crush Rejected Him: 'Feel Like a New Man'
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)
Rose Leslie pictured showing of her baby bump as she was aided along by her sister as they stopped in the London sun
Pregnant Rose Leslie Enjoys Stroll in London as She Awaits Birth of Second Baby with Kit Harington
cohutta lee grindstaff baby
Cohutta Lee Grindstaff and Katelyn Corley Welcome First Baby: 'Don't Quite Have the Words'
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Talks 'Rough Time' Navigating Body-Shaming Comments: 'Still Hurts My Feelings'
New parents Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah exit the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. The couple recently welcomed their first child together, a son named Roman Pacino.
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Enjoy Date Night After Welcoming Baby Boy
Coco Jones and Latto
BET Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List
Oprah's Super Soul Podcast
Oprah Winfrey Reflects on 'the Most Powerful Thing in the World' in New 'Covenant of Water' Podcast (Exclusive)