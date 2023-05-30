Alec Baldwin and His Three Sons Pose for 'Zoolander'-Inspired Selfie: 'Summer Haircuts'

The actor, 65, took to Instagram over Memorial Day weekend to share a photo with three of his sons at the barber shop

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Updated on May 30, 2023 12:01 PM
Alec Baldwin and kids
Alec Baldwin and sons. Photo:

Alec Baldwin/Instagram

 Alec Baldwin is celebrating the start of summer with his sons.

The actor, 65, took to Instagram over Memorial Day weekend to share a photo with three of his boys at the barber shop.

"Summer means Summer haircuts. Which means…ZOOLANDER @benstiller," Baldwin captioned the post.

In the photo, Baldwin and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, channel Ben Stiller's famous Blue Steel pose from Zoolander.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an additional snap shared to his Instagram, Baldwin and one of his sons rock the Blue Steel pose once more, alongside Andrew Hamilton of New York City's Neighborhood Cut and Shave.

"And, of course, thanks to Andrew Hamilton at @neighborhoodcutandshave in The Village. We are ready for Summer, thanks to you and your crew!" the actor wrote in the post's caption.

Earlier this month, Baldwin and wife Hilaria, 39, celebrated their son Romeo's 5th birthday by sharing photos with all seven of their children.

"Alec has been away, filming, and our family has never been apart for so long," Hilaria wrote on herInstagram. "We got him back for a day off, before he heads back to Montana. Grateful for our magically disastrous family photos and all the zoom in moments that make us smile."

She continued, "Also: anyone else's kid tries to buy a giant piñata at party city?!?? Little ilaria is like: what is this wild family I've found myself in 🫣?!?? Ps Carmen dressed edu, lu, her and me in white and red strips with jeans…she's our little captain stylist 🤣."

Baldwin posted a similar family photo, writing, "A lot going on in this photo. As usual."

"It was Romeo's birthday party. (actual birthday is May 17) Thanks to all my children's friends/classmates who joined us," he added. "I have never seen kids devour more candy in my lifetime. They're like locusts. Candy locusts."

The couple shares Ilaria Catalina Irena, 8 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, Eduardo 'Edu' Pao, 2, Romeo, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, Rafael Thomas, 7, and Carmen Gabriela, 9. Alec is also dad to 27-year-old daughter Ireland, who recently gave birth to her first child with boyfriend RAC.

Related Articles
alec baldwin, hilaria baldwin, ireland baldwin
Alec Baldwin Shouts Out Wife Hilaria, Daughter Ireland in Mother's Day Video: 'Keep the World Going'
The Baldwin Family
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share Photos with All Seven Kids as They Celebrate Son's 5th Birthday
Hilaria Baldwin Talks New Grandbaby https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZrqpGvYh0/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Congratulate Ireland Baldwin on Birth of Baby Girl
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin arrive for the PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History
Hilaria Baldwin Says She's 'So Excited' About Birth of Ireland Baldwin's Baby Girl (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXEQOmveEP/. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Hilaria Baldwin Convinces All 7 Kids to Pose for Easter Photo: 'Sugar High'
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Engagement to Hilaria Baldwin: 'An Ocean of Memories'
Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December 09, 2021 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Trying to 'Stay Strong' amid Criminal Charges: 'Nothing Can Prepare You for This' (Source)
Baldwin Family
All About Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Children
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Asks Fans to Follow Wife Hilaria on Instagram for Her Birthday: 'Centimeters Shy of a Million'
hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sweet Photo of All 7 of Her Kids as Alec Says, 'Who's Luckier Than Us?'
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals That She and Alec Baldwin Have Welcomed Their Seventh Baby: 'We Are Overjoyed'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci51suhDuSS/.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Welcome Seventh Baby Together: 'We Are Overjoyed'
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and daughter Carmen Gabriela Baldwin attend DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of 'Big Sis' Carmen Giving Baby Ilaria a Foot Massage During Bath Time
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Says Family Would 'Crumble' Without Fan Support After Alec's Criminal Charges
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the opening night of "Hangmen" on Broadway at Golden Theatre on April 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Hilaria Baldwin Says That Before Meeting Alec, She Would 'Judge' Couples with Big Age Differences
Watch Carmen Baldwin Tell Her Younger Siblings That Older Sister Ireland Baldwin Is Having a Baby
Watch Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Daughter Tell Her Younger Siblings That Sister Ireland Is Pregnant
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas attend the "Blind" premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on June 26, 2017 in New York City
Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo with All Seven of Her Children: 'Dream Team'