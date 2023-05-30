Alec Baldwin and His Three Sons Pose for 'Zoolander'-Inspired Selfie: 'Summer Haircuts'

Alec Baldwin is celebrating the start of summer with his sons.

The actor, 65, took to Instagram over Memorial Day weekend to share a photo with three of his boys at the barber shop.

"Summer means Summer haircuts. Which means…ZOOLANDER @benstiller," Baldwin captioned the post.

In the photo, Baldwin and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, channel Ben Stiller's famous Blue Steel pose from Zoolander.



In an additional snap shared to his Instagram, Baldwin and one of his sons rock the Blue Steel pose once more, alongside Andrew Hamilton of New York City's Neighborhood Cut and Shave.



"And, of course, thanks to Andrew Hamilton at @neighborhoodcutandshave in The Village. We are ready for Summer, thanks to you and your crew!" the actor wrote in the post's caption.

Earlier this month, Baldwin and wife Hilaria, 39, celebrated their son Romeo's 5th birthday by sharing photos with all seven of their children.



"Alec has been away, filming, and our family has never been apart for so long," Hilaria wrote on herInstagram. "We got him back for a day off, before he heads back to Montana. Grateful for our magically disastrous family photos and all the zoom in moments that make us smile."

She continued, "Also: anyone else's kid tries to buy a giant piñata at party city?!?? Little ilaria is like: what is this wild family I've found myself in 🫣?!?? Ps Carmen dressed edu, lu, her and me in white and red strips with jeans…she's our little captain stylist 🤣."

Baldwin posted a similar family photo, writing, "A lot going on in this photo. As usual."

"It was Romeo's birthday party. (actual birthday is May 17) Thanks to all my children's friends/classmates who joined us," he added. "I have never seen kids devour more candy in my lifetime. They're like locusts. Candy locusts."

The couple shares Ilaria Catalina Irena, 8 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, Eduardo 'Edu' Pao, 2, Romeo, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, Rafael Thomas, 7, and Carmen Gabriela, 9. Alec is also dad to 27-year-old daughter Ireland, who recently gave birth to her first child with boyfriend RAC.