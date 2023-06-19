Alec Baldwin Sings with Son Romeo in Throwback Video Shared by Wife Hilaria on Father's Day

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating her husband Alec Baldwin.



The mom of seven, 39, shared a sweet throwback video of the actor, 64, with a then-toddler son Romeo watching Hello, Dolly! and singing "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" together.

"You want to be in musical theater? You can be Hugh Jackman," Baldwin said to Romeo, who made him laugh as he got increasingly into his performance.

"Alec Baldwin as a dad is really just mostly a grown-up musical theater kid…or maybe not so grown up sometimes 😂," Hilaria joked in the caption.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.





"We love you and happy Father’s Day to you and all you wonderful papas out there 💛. Ps hear when he hopes that baby Romeo will grow up to be Hugh jackman 😂??" she added.

In addition to Romeo, now 5, the couple are parent to six other kids together: Ilaria Catalina Irena, 8 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, Eduardo 'Edu' Pao, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, Rafael Thomas, 7, and Carmen Gabriela, 9. The actor is also dad to daughter Ireland, 27, with ex Kim Basinger.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's children. Eroula Dimitriou Photography

Baldwin recently celebrated the start of summer by sharing photos with his sons to his Instagram.

"Summer means Summer haircuts. Which means…ZOOLANDER @benstiller," he captioned the post.

In the photo, Baldwin and sons Romeo, Leonardo and Rafael channel Ben Stiller's famous Blue Steel pose from Zoolander.



In May, Baldwin and his wife celebrated Romeo's 5th birthday by sharing photos with all seven of their children.



"Alec has been away, filming, and our family has never been apart for so long," Hilaria wrote on her Instagram. "We got him back for a day off, before he heads back to Montana. Grateful for our magically disastrous family photos and all the zoom in moments that make us smile."

She continued, "Also: anyone else's kid tries to buy a giant piñata at party city?!?? Little ilaria is like: what is this wild family I've found myself in 🫣?!?? Ps Carmen dressed edu, lu, her and me in white and red strips with jeans…she's our little captain stylist 🤣."

Baldwin posted a similar family photo, writing, "A lot going on in this photo. As usual."

"It was Romeo's birthday party. (actual birthday is May 17) Thanks to all my children's friends/classmates who joined us," he added. "I have never seen kids devour more candy in my lifetime. They're like locusts. Candy locusts."

