Alec Baldwin Steps Out With Cane in First Sighting Since Hip Surgery

The actor previously opened up about his "incredibly painful" recovery from the May 30 surgery

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 10, 2023 12:30PM EDT
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin. Photo:

Said Elatab / BACKGRID

Alec Baldwin is out and about again after his recent hip replacement surgery.

On Friday, the Dr. Death actor, 65, was spotted in public for the first time since his May 30 operation, using a cane to navigate the streets of New York City.

Baldwin used the grey and metal crutch on his left side and had opted for a smart-casual look for his Big Apple stroll. With a blazer held in his right hand, he paired a loose-fitting navy blue shirt and black T-shirt with matching navy pants and finished off his outfit with a pair of polished black loafers.

The actor's outing came after he opened up about his “incredibly painful” recovery from the surgery in a video posted on Instagram last week. “I had my hip replaced on Tuesday of this past week,” he began. “I had my left hip done in 2018, five years ago, and I had the other one done five days ago.”

Alec Baldwin
Baldwin with a walking stick in N.Y.C.

Said Elatab / BACKGRID

“The pain goes away gradually… but it is incredibly painful,” Baldwin shared in the Instagram Reel. “But as we keep saying in my house, ‘It’s the pain that’s going to end the pain.’ I needed this surgery done at least two years ago and walked around and limped and I did myself no favors because the compensatory damage you do to your back, your neck, your feet, and your knees is not great.” 

In the video, the actor admitted that he had struggled with having to "limp around" for several years, but hadn't been able to schedule in the surgery and the required recovery time.

"I didn’t have the time to do it work wise or schedule wise. I didn’t have 4-6 weeks to limit myself that way,” he continued. “Or my glucose issues affected that, so it was very tough. We would line up a date to do the surgery and I would fail my blood sugar test.” 

The actor’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, 39, revealed the news of his latest hip surgery on Instagram last month. She shared that her husband had been through a "very intense chronic pain chapter," as she posted a photo of Baldwin recovering at home in bed.

"Alec got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary. We have been through so much together…as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life," Hilaria wrote in the caption. "Grateful to Dr Davidovitch, Dr Miller, Dr Golden, Dr. Furgiuele, the nurses, pt, ot, staff and the other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this."

In the comments, Baldwin had a sweet reply for his wife: "And you. Thanks to you.."

