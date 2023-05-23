Alec Baldwin Says It Was 'Nothing Less Than a Miracle' That 'Rust' Movie Completed Filming

Alec Baldwin says his movie 'Rust' has finished production more than two years after the death of original cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Updated on May 23, 2023 11:40 AM
Credit: Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office â Alec Baldwin Seen Holding Gun Used in Rust Shooting in Newly Released Footage from Investigation
Photo: Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office

Alec Baldwin has wrapped production on his troubled Western Rust.

On Monday, Baldwin, 65, shared a photo to Instagram of two cast members in the movie — Patrick Scott McDermott and Frances Fisher — posing together as he wrote that the film's completion is "nothing less than a miracle."

"Last day of filming RUST in Montana," the actor and producer wrote in the caption to his post, adding that he was "sorry that I did not get to work with this living legend, the great @francesfisher."

"Patrick, I envy you," he wrote of McDermott, pictured in the post alongside Fisher, 71.

"It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today," Baldwin added. "Congratulations to Joel, Bianca and the entire cast and crew. Nothing less than a miracle."

Baldwin resumed filming Rust at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana in April. It marked his return to the long-delayed project since he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while rehearsing a scene for the film in New Mexico back in October 2021.

At the time, Baldwin was photographed in character as Harland Rust, wearing a gray shirt with blood-stained cuffs, gray pants, a button-up black vest, high leather boots and an orange bandana around his neck.

Hutchins, the original cinematographer on Rust, was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun held by Baldwin that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident. Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the gun's trigger.

Baldwin's return to the Rust film set came days after criminal charges against him were dropped for the time being, and after he and other Rust producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the cinematographer's widower, Matthew Hutchins, in Oct. 2022.

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew newly on board as an executive producer, along with Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill (The Thin Red Line) and cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) working in Hutchins' place.

"Montana is stunning. I'm grateful for all of the support I have received here," Baldwin wrote in an April 24 Instagram post as he announced that he was resuming filming the movie. Last Tuesday, he shared an additional photo on the social media platform showing that he had shaved off his beard he had grown during production on the film.

The 30 Rock star and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both previously charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter; prosecutors dropped a firearms enhancement charge against both parties in February. Charges against Gutierrez-Reed remain unchanged, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

Last Wednesday, it was announced that Baldwin will next star in Kent State, a film about the May 4, 1970, tragedy when the Ohio National Guard opened fire on the Kent State University campus during protests of the Vietnam War, killing four unarmed students and injuring nine others.

Baldwin will play then-president of the university Robert White in the movie.

