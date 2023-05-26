Alec Baldwin Remembers His Mom One Year After Her Death: 'We Miss Her'

Alec Baldwin is working to "honor" his mother's legacy.



Baldwin 65, remembered his mom Carol Baldwin on Friday one year after she died at the age of 92, sharing how much he misses her in an Instagram post.



“Hard to believe it’s been one year since the matriarch of the Baldwin family passed,” Alec said in a caption to the post that featured a photo of his mom Carol. “Many days it still can take our breath away, we miss her, but we continue the work to honor her legacy.”



The Rust actor invited his fans and followers to share, learn and get more information about the family’s nonprofit group The Baldwin Fund Carol’s Cardinals.



“We are inviting you to join us. Learn how YOU can help us carry on the mission she started, to love others, show compassion, and find a cure,” the caption finished. “Read the story of Carol's Cardinals today, and help us share it.”

Carol had six kids (Alec's siblings Daniel, William, Stephen, Elizabeth and Jane), plus 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In a statement last year, Alec said, "My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments."

In announcing her death in 2022, Alec shared about his mother: "Carol Baldwin raised her children and, when her last was a teenager, went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall. In 1991, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After she survived, she joined with a group of Long Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook."

Keith Bedford/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carol later partnered with the school's president at the time, Shirley Strum Kenny, to launch the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund at the Stony Brook location, which was followed by a branch at SUNY Upstate University. "The combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for the cause," he wrote.

In a statement included in the touching Instagram post, Alec shared, "My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted her life. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments."











This week, Baldwin also completed work on the film, Rust, more than two years after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.