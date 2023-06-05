Alec Baldwin is on the mend after having a long-awaited hip replacement surgery.

On Sunday, the 65-year-old actor posted an Instagram video detailing the “incredibly painful” recovery from his hip replacement after pushing back the procedure for two years.

“I had my hip replaced on Tuesday of this past week,” he began. “I had my left hip done in 2018, five years ago, and I had the other one done five days ago.”

“The pain goes away gradually… but it is incredibly painful,” Baldwin shared. “But as we keep saying in my house, ‘It’s the pain that’s going to end the pain.’ I needed this surgery done at least two years ago and walked around and limped and I did myself no favors because the compensatory damage you do to your back, your neck, your feet, and your knees is not great.”

“So to limp around with this condition for two years was tough, but I didn’t have the time to do it work wise or schedule wise. I didn’t have 4-6 weeks to limit myself that way,” he continued. “Or my glucose issues affected that, so it was very tough. We would line up a date to do the surgery and I would fail my blood sugar test.”

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Receives Hip Replacement Following a 'Very Intense Chronic Pain Chapter'

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery: 'All Went Well,' Wife Hilaria Says

“But I got all that together and we had the operation done,” he said. “And it hurts. It really really hurts. But the painkillers they gave me the night I was in the hospital…Tuesday night I took the painkillers and man, I haven’t been that high since 1977. It’s incredible and I just couldn’t take it because you can’t function. I don’t think they really kill the pain as much as they shut your brain off.”

Baldwin added that the pain has been worse because he doesn’t want to take the prescribed medication due to its side effects. As he stays home focusing on recovering, he says he’s spending his time watching some of his favorite movies in bed.

Last week, the actor’s wife Hilaria revealed the news of his hip replacement on Instagram, sharing a selfie of the couple as Baldwin laid in a hospital bed.

"Alec got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary,” she wrote. “We have been through so much together…as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life.”

Hilaria, 39, then thanked the doctors who helped him on his hip-replacement journey, and "the other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this 🩵."

In the comments, Baldwin had a sweet reply for his wife: "And you. Thanks to you.."

RELATED: Al Roker Says He Feels 'Good' Following Second Knee Replacement Surgery (Exclusive)

Instagram/hilariabaldwin

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In February, Hilaria celebrated the highs and lows in their relationship through an Instagram post dedicated to the night they first met.

"What a journey we have had been through, to, in, and around and continuing…every emotional place I don't think either one of us could have ever predicted," she wrote at the time alongside a photo of the two cuddling in a restaurant. "But here we are…still standing, surrounded by all of you amazing humans, our tiny babes…and together. In it with you, Alec… I'm here, we are here…never alone 🫶🏼"

News of Baldwin's hip replacement surgery comes after prosecutors dropped criminal charges against him in April in connection to his involvement in the 2021 on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.



