Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Share Photo from City Day with Their 7 Kids: 'Gangs of New York…'

The actor and Hilaria shared a snap of their family on Labor Day all rocking a variety of summery street styles

By
Published on September 5, 2023 11:39AM EDT
Alec Baldwin hilaria seven children kids 09 04 23
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin and their children. Photo:

Alec Baldwin/Instagram

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin took their family out for a city adventure on Labor Day.

On Monday, the actor, 65, and Hilaria, 39, shared a snap on Instagram with their seven children standing on a sidewalk in New York City. In the image, all the children were rocking a variety of colorful street styles.

"Gangs of New York… ," Alec wrote alongside the photo, in which he is smiling while on stroller duty with their youngest, Ilaria Catalina Irena, as Hilaria crouches down next to a second stroller.

Alec and Hilaria share daughters Ilaria, 11 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 10, as well as four sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 8.

The actor also has an older daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Ireland just welcomed a little girl of her own in May, making her dad a first-time grandfather to baby Holland, 16 weeks.

Carmen dressed similarly to her mom in white and blue, wearing a hip, burgundy hat, glasses and throwing up a peace sign. The three older boys wore sporty t-shirts and shorts.

After first meeting at an N.Y.C. restaurant in 2011, Alec and Hilaria tied the knot on June 30, 2012 at the city's famed St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, then welcomed Carmen the following year.

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and their children (L-R) Lucia Baldwin, Rafael Baldwin, Eduardo Baldwin, Leonardo Baldwin, Romeo Baldwin and Carmen Baldwin attend "The Boss Baby: Family Business" World Premiere at SVA Theater on June 22, 2021 in New York City
Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and six of their children in 2021. Monica Schipper/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple just celebrated 11 years together this summer. To mark the special occasion, Alec shared a photo of a metal spatula he gifted his wife, who bought him a grill as he called himself out as a “suburban dad."

“11 years today. That means steel,” Alec wrote. “She bought me a grill. (suburban dad that I am)I bought her this. I know. Crazy, right?” He added, “What can I say? I’m in love. Happy anniversary, @hilariabaldwin.”

Related Articles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Explore the Berkshires with Luna and Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Luna and Miles on 'Back to School' Trip to the Berkshires
Body of Missing Swimmer Richard A. Boateng Found
Missing Swimmer's Body Recovered After Massive Overnight Search on Delaware Beach
wades at beyonce
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Strike a Pose with Their Kids as They Attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Throwback Photo With Daughter Aioki Lee Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Hilarious Kitchen Mishap by Daughter Aoki: 'Wrong Soap'
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Scenes from Her Family's Summer Trip to Paris
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughters Pose All Over Paris in Fun-Filled Family Trip Photos
Ilona Kaydanov and 2 Brothers Injured After Being Hit by Car While Joggingââ
'Talented and Beautiful' Woman Dies, 2 Brothers Injured After Being Hit by Minivan While Jogging​​
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School
Beverly DâAngelo, Randy Quaid and Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at 2023 Christmas Con (Exclusive)
Beverly D'Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at Christmas Con 2023 (Exclusive)
Carl Hagelin
Carl Hagelin Forced to Retire from Hockey Due to Stick to Face: 'My Eye Injury Is Too Severe'
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Jonas' Daughters Pay Tribute to Jonas Brother Song 'Little Bird' with Matching Jackets
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa., to tackle a major home renovation for his grandmother Portia, who has always been there for him with unwavering support and guidance
NFL Star Damar Hamlin Surprises His Grandma with Home Makeover Months After Cardiac Arrest (Exclusive)
Crystal McCrary and Cole Anthony attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner on May 23, 2023
Cole Anthony Calls His Mom Crystal McCrary ‘Superwoman’ as They Launch App for Athlete Development (Exclusive)
Sheena Yvonne Smothers, and her son, Jaylin, Sherlyn Ann Pitts
4 Dead, Including Teen, in Maryland Murder-Suicide: 'Our Most Dear Family Members'
Crystal McCrary, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, And Just Like That...
'And Just Like That...': The Woman Who Inspired Lisa Todd Wexley on Her 'Flattering' Portrayal (Exclusive)
Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Her Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Brittany Mahomes Is a Proud Mom as She Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023
Donald Trump Has Overstated His Fortune by as Much as $2.2B, Says New York Attorney General in Court Filing