Alec Baldwin Trolled by Instagram Users for Complaining About 7-Hour Flight Delay

The Emmy-winning actor posted twice about his airline woes en route from New York City to Vancouver

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 27, 2023
Alec Baldwin Gets Dragged By Instagram Followers for Complaining About Flight Delay: 'Cry Me a River'
Photo:

Instagram/alecbaldwininsta

Alec Baldwin is fed up with flight delays!

The Rust actor took to Instagram to vent about his 7-hour delay on an unnamed domestic airline.

"[Six] and 1/2 hours on a plane, sitting at the gate, waiting to fly NEWARK to VANCOUVER.
No end in sight," he captioned his first post of two, which both feature selfies that clearly show Baldwin's exasperation. He added the hashtag "#HowWillGlobalWarmingEffectAirTravel."

In his second post, he wrote, "Why are US airlines so s----y? Sitting here for 7 and 1/2 hours."

The posts were met with a mix of responses from fans: Some dragging the star for complaining publicly about the universal woes of air travel, and others backing him up and sharing their own flight nightmares.

"Imagine how the folks feel in economy," one follower posted.

"Fly private. You got the loot. Cry me a river," another replied.

"Lifestyle of the rich and the famous. Always complaining! Always complaining!," a third critic commented. While another wrote, "Maybe they care about your safety" alongside a shrugging emoji.

Stormy weather has caused thousands of flight cancellations and delays along the Northeast coast of the U.S. in recent days, USA Today reports. However, Baldwin didn't reveal the cause of his delay if it was known.

Others were more sympathetic, dropping heart emojis and commiserating.

"I feel your pain. Literally. Row 20," one user wrote, claiming to be on the same plane as Baldwin.

"It should not be legal to make people sit on the plane," someone else wrote.

"Oh, that sucks! Hydrate and read??" another fan suggested.

In addition to typical summer thunderstorms, the Federal Aviation Administration warned that flights in the New York metro area may run less smoothly this summer, with fewer air traffic controllers available for directing planes than are needed. In light of this, airlines were preemptively asked to reduce their schedules in order to lessen strain on the system.

