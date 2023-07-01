Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary: 'What Can I Say? I’m in Love'

The '30 Rock' actor posted a kitchen utensil, while his wife shared a throwback snap of the actor pants-less on set.

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 1, 2023 08:05AM EDT
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Posts. Photo:

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram, Alec Baldwin/Instagram

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary!

The happy couple — who share seven children — paid tribute to one another as they reached 11 years of marriage with sweet posts on Instagram on Friday.

To mark the special occasion, Alec, 65, shared a photo of a metal spatula he gifted his wife, who bought him a grill — following the 11th-anniversary gift tradition of steel — as he hailed himself a “suburban dad."

“11 years today. That means steel,” Alec wrote. “She bought me a grill. (suburban dad that I am)I bought her this. I know. Crazy, right?” He added, “What can I say? I’m in love. Happy anniversary, @hilariabaldwin.”

Hilaria posted a throwback photo with Alec on set of '30 Rock'.

Alec Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria, meanwhile, posted a throwback photo of herself “pre-kids” onset with Alec during a taping of the sitcom 30 Rock, which ended in 2013. In the snap, the mom of seven sat on a desk next, smiling at Alec — who wore a shirt and tie, but no pants!  

“Happy 11th anniversary, Jack [Alec’s 30 Rock character],” Hilaria captioned the post. “Pre-kids I would visit you on 30 rock and prank you with that hidden cupboard behind. You had no pants…then we had 7 kids🫠. “

Hilaria then joked about having even more children with Alec, adding, “Well here is to 11 more…years…maybe kids too…definitely cats.”

The Baldwins’ anniversary posts come as Hilaria exclusively shared with PEOPLE a sweet note she wrote for the Alec on their special day.

"11 years. I cherish you and the fact that we met. We have experienced so much and I can't imagine anyone better to have by my side," wrote Hilaria. "I love you. I love our family ... to many more. I feel so lucky to have you."

The couple have seven children together: daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 9 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 9, as well as four sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Romeo Alejandro David, 5.

Alec and Hilaria
After 11 years of marriage, the couple has welcomed seven children.


Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alec is also dad to 27-year-old daughter Ireland, who recently became a mom with the birth of daughter Holland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The couple first met back in Feb. 2011 at the New York City restaurant Pure Food and Wine and began dating later that year, per The New York Times. Their April 2012 engagement came just before Alec's birthday that year.

