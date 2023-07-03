These Sporty Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer,’ and They’re on Sale for $16 at Amazon Right Now

“These are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 06:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

One-Off Deal: Comfortable Shoe Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

If you’re looking to beef up your summer wardrobe with a comfortable walking-around sandal, Amazon shoppers say you can’t go wrong with this pair. 

The Aleader Sport Sandals promise comfort and functionality in a stylish silhouette. Reviewers have compared them to pricier Teva sandals, with one wearer calling them “much comfier” and another writing that they “looked exactly the same.” And right now, the Aleader sandals are majorly marked down ahead of Amazon Prime Day — up to 68 percent off. 

The sporty sandals have a foam footbed that adapts to the shape of your foot over time and provides a ton of cushiony comfort. Their anti-slip rubber outsoles offer traction, so you can wear them for a number of different activities (and on a number of different terrain, too). What’s more, the adjustable straps have hook-and-loop closures that allow you to tighten and loosen to your desired fit. 

Aleader Sport Sandal in Rainbow, $22–$28 (Up to 62% Off)

Amazon PD ALEADER Womens Sandals Rainbow

Amazon

Yet another functional feature of the Aleader sandals is their quick-drying material. In fact, many shoppers have worn the “durable” sandals around rivers, lakes, waterfalls, beaches, and more. One reviewer even shared, “I bought these for a trip to float [in] the river and wear as water shoes. Let me tell you, these things have held up for three full days of being in water, walking on rocks, and dirt gravel roads.” 

The sandals are available in women’s sizes 6 through 11 and four styles: black, white, rainbow, and leopard-print. While the white sandals have the steepest discount at 68 percent, all sizes and styles are on sale with varying markdowns. 

Aleader Sport Sandal in White, $16–$18 with coupon

Amazon PD ALEADER Womens Sandals White

Amazon

The Aleader sandals have earned a perfect rating from more than 2,500 Amazon shoppers. One reviewer called them a “must-have for summer,” while another described them as “stylish and comfortable.” The same shopper also shared, “[I] hiked with these, swam with them, all on my trip to Hawaii. They’re great.”

A final buyer wrote, “These are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. As a teacher who’s on their feet constantly — I’m obsessed.”

Snap up the popular Aleader Sport Sandals while they’re on super sale for up to 68 percent off at Amazon before Prime Day. Be sure to check back at Amazon on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 to get your shop on for more unbeatable Prime Day deals. 

Aleader Sport Sandal in Black, $23 with coupon

Amazon PD ALEADER Womens Sandals Black

Amazon

Aleader Sport Sandal in White Leopard, $22 with coupon

Amazon PD ALEADER Womens Sandals Leopard

Amazon

