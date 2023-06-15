These ‘Super Lightweight’ Slip-On Sneakers That Are ‘Perfect for Summer’ Are on Sale at Amazon

“I logged 73,000 steps, 56 flights of stairs and inclines, and 33 miles with these”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on June 15, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Aleader Running Sneakers Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

When it comes to spending a full day outside during summer, a sandal simply won’t cut it. Sneakers offer the comfort and support you need for a day full of galavanting, though closed-toe silhouettes can lead to swampy feet. The solution? A breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking sneaker that provides lasting comfort.

These Aleader Lightweight Slip-On Running Sneakers promise all of the above and then some. Aptly named for its airy and bouncy design, the Aleader sneakers have earned a ton of positive ratings at Amazon, plus a spot on the bestseller list in its category. And right now, so many styles are on sale.

Designed with a cushiony insole, the sneaker adapts to the shape of your foot over time, while its Energycloud midsole provides plenty of sturdy yet comfortable support through different activities and on various terrains. What’s more, the flexible and breathable knit upper facilitates airflow and nips sweat in the bud, so your feet stay cool and dry.

Amazon ALEADER Women's Energycloud Lightweight Slip On Walking Running Shoes

Amazon

Buy It! Aleader Energycloud Lightweight Slip-On Running Sneaker in Ash White, $36.53 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Its slip-on design makes the sneakers quick and easy to throw on, though their laces allow you to tighten or loosen the shoes as you see fit. They can easily pair with leggings and other workout gear, along with jeans and sundresses for a laid-back touch to your summer ‘fits. 

The Aleader sneakers are available in sizes 6 through 10, as well as 11 colors. There are classic neutrals, like white and black, plus bolder selections like red and light pink. Discounts vary depending on size and color.

Amazon ALEADER Women's Energycloud Lightweight Slip On Walking Running Shoes

Amazon

Buy It! Aleader Energycloud Lightweight Slip-On Running Sneaker in Light Pink, $36.53 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

It’s easy to see why the sneakers have racked up over 3,000 perfect ratings. One reviewer called them “super lightweight and perfect for summer,” then raved: “I slip them on with or without socks as I go out the door and boom, ready to go.” Another shopper described them as “breathable” and found them to be a “perfect” fit. They explained: “They slip on and off easy enough, but are still snug and secure enough that I have no fear that my foot will slip out of the shoe.”

Another shopper purchased the shoes for a trip to Italy and said they were “impressed” at how well they “held up.” They shared: “I logged 73,000 steps, 56 flights of stairs and inclines, and 33 miles with these. They are comfortable, lightweight, and supportive. Even through the cobbled streets of Rome.”

Don’t miss the deal on these popular Aleader Lightweight Slip-On Running Sneakers. Keep scrolling to see some other discounted styles. 

Amazon ALEADER Women's Energycloud Lightweight Slip On Walking Running Shoes

Amazon

Buy It! Aleader Energycloud Lightweight Slip-On Running Sneaker in White Peach, $38.24 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Amazon ALEADER Women's Energycloud Lightweight Slip On Walking Running Shoes

Amazon

Buy It! Aleader Energycloud Lightweight Slip-On Running Sneaker in Black Aqua, $37.39 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

