Aldi Drops a List of Their Best Products Chosen by Shoppers

Aldi is unveiling their most popular products.

On Tuesday, the supermarket chain announced the annual "Fan Favorite" winners, revealing customers’ top 13 overall items. Over 70,000 shoppers participated in the survey, deciding the company’s best products this year.

Along with revealing the winners, Aldi is partnering with DoorDash to offer customers a Fan Favorites deal. If you order three or more of the winners on the delivery app, you can get a $10 discount on the entire purchase.

Several of the winners were a result of TikTok trends and quick meal options. Here are the products that were crowned the most coveted this year in each of Aldi’s special categories.

Aldi Drops a List of Their Best Products. Aldi

Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese

This cottage cheese brand reigns supreme in the “TikTok Made Me Buy It” category. Over the last few months, the dairy product started trending on the platform’s For You Page with many videos showing TikTok creators sneaking the it in several dishes to make for healthier treats. Aldi’s cottage cheese sales saw an uptick of 14% as a result of the TikTok favorite.

Friendly Farms Low Sugar Greek Yogurt

The “Rookie of the Year” winner is another breakfast staple: greek yogurt. Not only is the Friendly Farms’ low sugar option popular among consumers, but it also points to a TikTok trend. The second half of this year, healthy and sweet yogurt clusters have bubbled up on the app.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza

Representing the “Ready When You Are” group is this meaty pie. The third overall winner in the 2023 Fan Favorites, the Mama Cozzi frozen pizza has won every year since the survey started in 2019.

Happy Farms String Cheese

The “Snacks For Everyone” winner is a lunchbox classic: string cheese. Representing five out of the 13 items this year, dairy products were a hit. The string cheese in particular was the “highest voted item” in the survey, per Aldi.

Avocados

Truly the “Cream Of the Crop,” avocados proved to be highly sought after produce at Aldi this year. They once again joined the list after winning top produce in 2020.

Simply Nature Avocado Oil

Customers looked “On The Lighter Side” in this group. Keeping with the avocado theme, this healthier oil option was another top pick.

Kirkwood Fresh Chicken

You can’t go wrong with chicken! Aldi’s “Protein Pick” was this label’s fresh chicken, which aligns with customers’ penchant for simple dishes.

Clancy’s Kettle Chips

The “What A Deal” winner is this snack classic. The brand’s kettle chips, which come in different flavors, including original and jalapeño, have a big fan base at Aldi.

Fresh Atlantic Salmon with Mediterranean Herb

Effortless dinners that don’t sacrifice on taste are the name of the game at the national grocer. Landing the “Great Catch” title is this flavorful and easy salmon product.

Belletti Sparkling Moscato Rosé

“Raise a Glass” with this category’s delicious winner. A refreshing bubbly, this sparking rosé is the Fan Favorites' only boozy champ.

Emporium Selection Fresh Mozzarella

“Choose Your Cheese” wisely! Shoppers crowned classic mozzarella in this category, proving one more time that dairy products are high up on their grocery lists.

Specially Selected Ice Cream

No matter the season, frozen treats are always a must. Aldi’s creamy ice cream offerings landed a spot in the “Sweet Tooth Satisfaction” category.

Specially Selected Vinaigrette Dressings

Finishing off Aldi’s Fan Favorites list in the “Sauce on the Side” group is this zesty salad dressing. It's the perfect addition to a fast lunch or dinner any day of the week.

