Alaska Man Filmed His Own Drowning on Glacial Lake, Authorities Say

Footage recorded by Paul Rodriguez from Juneau, Alaska, was found lakeshore in Alaska

Published on July 19, 2023 11:37AM EDT
Glacier Bay in Alaska
Glacier Bay in Alaska.

A man unintentionally filmed himself drowning in a glacial lake in Alaska, authorities say.

While searching the Mendenhall Lake area for missing man Paul Rodriguez Jr., 43, from Juneau, Alaska, a GoPro camera attached to a helmet was handed in by a "good Samaritan" and confirmed to belong to Rodriguez, Alaska State Troopers announced in a statement via the Juneau Police Department on Tuesday.

"A review of the video determined Rodriguez had drowned on July 11 when his kayak overturned, and he went into the glacial water," the statement read. Authorities also confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.

“The recording continued showing that the kayak overturned due to a strong current coming from the glacier,” Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain said in an email to ABC News on Tuesday. The helmet with the GoPro camera footage was found on the shore of Mendenhall Lake — which is next to Mendenhall Glacier — and handed to Alaska State Troopers on Monday, DeSpain told the outlet.

View of Auke Lake from the Chapel by the Lake at the University of Alaska Southeast in Juneau, AK
A man has drowned in a glacial lake in Alaska.

An earlier statement from Juneau PD and Alaska State Troopers dated Monday noted that police had responded on Sunday after U.S. Forest Service employees reported that a vehicle had been parked at the recreation area since July 11. The vehicle was later confirmed to be registered to Rodriguez. 

According to authorities, Rodriguez’s roommate had last seen him on July 10. Friends also shared that Rodriguez had posted on social media on July 11, showing a kayak on a beach that appeared to be near Nugget Falls, which is located by the glacier.

After being informed that a kayak that looked like the one Rodriguez had posted on social media had been found floating in the lake on July 11, police began search a for Rodriguez in the area. 

Glacier Bay in Alaska
The search for the body of Paul Rodriguez Jr. continues.

Alaska State Troopers confirmed in the Tuesday statement that they had responded at 9.03pm on July 11, 2023 to Mendenhall Lake near Mendenhall Glacier after a report that a kayak had been found with a dry bag attached.

"The complainant reported towing the kayak to shore after finding it unoccupied and no one around it in the lake in distress. AST took possession of the items for safekeeping as there was no identifying markings on the kayak," the statement continued.

In an ABC News report, Rodriguez's son Jaden Rodriguez described him as kindhearted and said that he enjoyed outdoor activities like paddleboarding and snowboarding. Jaden called his father “a gifted photgrapher," according to the outlet.

“He was a good person,” Rodriguez’s son added. 

Authorities confirmed that the search for Rodriguez's body continues.

