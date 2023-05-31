Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Enjoys a Drag Date Night and Explains Why She Relates to the Queens (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the latest 'Mama June: Family Crisis', the former 'Toddlers & Tiaras' star celebrates her sister Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon coming out with girlfriend Shyann McCant

By Esther Kang
Published on May 31, 2023 11:23 AM

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is celebrating love — specifically her sister Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon's love with girlfriend Shyann McCant.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Friday's Mama June: Family Crisis, the 17-year-old reality star and her family are feeling festive after Chubbs came out, so they — along with Honey Boo Boo's boyfriend Dralin Carswell — head out for a night of drag queen hilarity. 

When a group of queens approaches the former Toddler & Tiaras star to ask for a selfie, they ask if she ever gets “annoyed” that fans will always know her as “Honey Boo Boo.”

She shares that her former pageant persona no longer bothers her, later saying in a confessional interview:  “It’s been a minute since I’ve been around a crowd of fans. They’re coming up to me to ask for a picture with me, like that feels nice.”

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Enjoys a Drag Date Night and Explains Why She Relates to the Queens

WE/YouTube

In fact, because of her experience in pageantry, Honey Boo Boo feels like she can relate to her new drag queen friends. 

“We do have a lot in common," she says. "Like, they work the stage, they’re very talented, they love the glam look so we’re just alike. We’re like kind of the same person.”

Later in the clip, Jessica somewhat reluctantly heads up to the stage, where she and Shyann sit together on a golden throne as the entire club celebrates their relationship. 

“I love embarrassing you,” sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird teases in a confessional interview.

“Oh we know," replies the 26-year-old. "Mission accomplished.”

“I do think you and Shyann are a cute couple,” affirms Pumpkin, 23. “She’s just a little shy.”

“I mean think about it, her name is Shyann," notes Chubbs. "'Shy' is in her name." 

Chubbs first came out as bisexual in a series of photos last August 2022 that featured her kissing and holding hands with Shyann. Two months later, the reality star took to Instagram to share a tribute to McCant on her birthday.

On Tuesday, she shared a pair of photos on Instagram from the beginning of their relationship and now.

"To think these two pictures are a year apart is crazy to me," she wrote. "So much had change in a year . The first picture I ain’t going lie I was chasing her and she wasn’t even studying me at all 😁 To know now we have almost been together a year is crazy to me and I won’t change anything . I couldn’t imagine life any other way right now and I can’t wait to see what the future hold cause baby your stuck with me forever !! I love you baby girl ❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Related Articles
exclusive behind the scenes photos from the FUBAR premiere day and press day, courtesy of star Travis Van Winkle
'FUBAR' Star Travis Van Winkle Shares His Premiere Day Photo Diary, Schwarzenegger and All (Exclusive)
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Nick Thompson, Danielle Ruhl
'Love Is Blind's' Nick and Danielle Worked Their Real-Life Jobs On Their Wedding Day: ‘It Was So Disorganized’
Vanessa from The Ultimatum Queer Love and host JoAnna Garcia Swisher
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Why Cast's Attack on Vanessa Was 'Important' (Exclusive)
Former Love Is Blind Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap
Love Is Blind's Danielle Reconnected with Ex Nick Because It's 'Hard to Find Comfort with Anyone Else'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13908917j) Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Stallone 'The Family Stallone' TV Series Premiere, New York, USA - 11 May 2023
Sylvester Stallone Was Wistful Before Separation, Recalling 'Jolt' of First Meeting with Wife Jennifer Flavin
Josh D. and Jackie in season 4 of Love is Blind.
Love Is Blind's Jackie Calls Josh 'My Twin': 'I'd Marry Him a Thousand Times Over & Have 49 Kids'
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna Reveals She Left 'RHOBH' After Alleged Death Threats and a Vision of Her Late Mother Lois
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Is Still Seeing Timothée Chalamet, but 'It's Not Serious' (Source)
Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera
'Summer House': Carl Says Lindsay's Drinking Comes Up in Therapy, Danielle Tells 'Big Deal' Fight She Kept Mum
Married at First Sight, Kirsten Needs Closure From Shaq After His Emotional Decision Day
MAFS's Kirsten Needs 'Closure' from Shaq After Emotional Decision Day: 'Why The Hell Are You Crying?' (Exclusive)
Scott Disick
Scott Disick Is 'Feeling a Sense of Peace' in His 40s, Knows the Kardashians Will 'Always' Consider Him Family
Lisa Ling for CBS NEWS
Lisa Ling Joins CBS News to Deliver More of Her Trademark ‘Human-Centered Reporting’ (Exclusive)
Rishi and Jen 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Jen Tells Rishi She's Done If His Mom Mentions Her Age One More Time: 'Could You Be Kind?'
Birdie Leigh Silverstein (L) and Busy Philipps attend Freeform's "Single Drunk Female" Season 2 Premiere
Busy Philipps' Teen Birdie Makes Their Acting Debut Along 'Intense' Mom in 'With Love' (Exclusive)
Deadliest Catch
Deadliest Catch: Johnathan Hillstrand and Jesse McCollum Wish for ‘Peace’ for Mike While Spreading Ashes at Sea
Tamra Judge
Watch Tamra Judge's Brash, Expletive-Filled Return to 'RHOC': 'Careful What You Wish for' (Exclusive)