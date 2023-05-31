Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Enjoys a Drag Date Night and Explains Why She Relates to the Queens (Exclusive)

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is celebrating love — specifically her sister Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon's love with girlfriend Shyann McCant.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Friday's Mama June: Family Crisis, the 17-year-old reality star and her family are feeling festive after Chubbs came out, so they — along with Honey Boo Boo's boyfriend Dralin Carswell — head out for a night of drag queen hilarity.

When a group of queens approaches the former Toddler & Tiaras star to ask for a selfie, they ask if she ever gets “annoyed” that fans will always know her as “Honey Boo Boo.”

She shares that her former pageant persona no longer bothers her, later saying in a confessional interview: “It’s been a minute since I’ve been around a crowd of fans. They’re coming up to me to ask for a picture with me, like that feels nice.”

WE/YouTube

In fact, because of her experience in pageantry, Honey Boo Boo feels like she can relate to her new drag queen friends.



“We do have a lot in common," she says. "Like, they work the stage, they’re very talented, they love the glam look so we’re just alike. We’re like kind of the same person.”

Later in the clip, Jessica somewhat reluctantly heads up to the stage, where she and Shyann sit together on a golden throne as the entire club celebrates their relationship.

“I love embarrassing you,” sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird teases in a confessional interview.

“Oh we know," replies the 26-year-old. "Mission accomplished.”

“I do think you and Shyann are a cute couple,” affirms Pumpkin, 23. “She’s just a little shy.”

“I mean think about it, her name is Shyann," notes Chubbs. "'Shy' is in her name."

Chubbs first came out as bisexual in a series of photos last August 2022 that featured her kissing and holding hands with Shyann. Two months later, the reality star took to Instagram to share a tribute to McCant on her birthday.

On Tuesday, she shared a pair of photos on Instagram from the beginning of their relationship and now.

"To think these two pictures are a year apart is crazy to me," she wrote. "So much had change in a year . The first picture I ain’t going lie I was chasing her and she wasn’t even studying me at all 😁 To know now we have almost been together a year is crazy to me and I won’t change anything . I couldn’t imagine life any other way right now and I can’t wait to see what the future hold cause baby your stuck with me forever !! I love you baby girl ❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.