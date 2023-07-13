Entertainment TV Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Has 'No Type of Communication' with Dad 'Sugar Bear' amid Reported Rehab Stay (Exclusive) Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird tells PEOPLE Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson is "not involved" with his and Mama June Shannon's daughter: "Even after Alana's graduation, he took two weeks to reach out and say congratulations" By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 13, 2023 03:25PM EDT Trending Videos Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson (left) with Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson and Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images It appears Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's relationship with daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson continues to remain estranged. Alana's sister and legal caretaker, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, exclusively tells PEOPLE that Mike, 51, is "not involved at all" in his only daughter's life. "He wasn't even at Alana's graduation," says the Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 23, ahead of the show's season 6 finale. "She hasn't spoken to him in a year now." Sugar Bear Explodes During Tense 'Mama June' Reunion — as His New Wife Admits She's Never 'Seen Him Act That Way' As for how he's currently holding up, Lauryn admits: "Honestly, I'm unaware of how he's doing at all." "We literally have no type of communication. Neither does Alana," she adds. "Even after Alana's graduation, he took two weeks to reach out and say congratulations." Mike is reportedly in rehab at this time for an alleged prescription drug addiction problem. He has been estranged from his 17-year-old daughter for quite some time now, even agreeing alongside Alana's mother, Mama June Shannon, to sign over custody rights of their only child. Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson and her mom, 'Mama June' Shannon. Robin L Marshall/Getty Sugar Bear Threatens to Take Mama June to Court over Visitation Rights with Honey Boo Boo Lauryn and her husband, Joshua Efird, became the legal caretakers of Alana in 2022. And while the process of caring for the former child pageant star, alongside her own four children with Joshua, hasn't been easy, she says it's "definitely a huge relief having mama back." "I know for a long time, I have been the mom. So it's nice to give that role back to mama," she continues of June. "I feel like it's a relief for me because I don't have as much on my plate with already having, raising five kids." Mama June Shannon with her four daughters at her wedding to Justin Stroud. Christine Salvador/WE tv Lauryn also notes that "everything is so much better" with June, 43, after her tumultuous past with her four daughters. (In addition to Lauryn and Alana, June is also mom to Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, 28, and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 26.) "She's actually a part and has been a part of the graduating process with Alana, which you guys will see obviously on Friday night," she adds. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The season 6 finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.