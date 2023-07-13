Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Has 'No Type of Communication' with Dad 'Sugar Bear' amid Reported Rehab Stay (Exclusive)

It appears Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's relationship with daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson continues to remain estranged.

Alana's sister and legal caretaker, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, exclusively tells PEOPLE that Mike, 51, is "not involved at all" in his only daughter's life.

"He wasn't even at Alana's graduation," says the Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 23, ahead of the show's season 6 finale. "She hasn't spoken to him in a year now."

As for how he's currently holding up, Lauryn admits: "Honestly, I'm unaware of how he's doing at all."

"We literally have no type of communication. Neither does Alana," she adds. "Even after Alana's graduation, he took two weeks to reach out and say congratulations."

Mike is reportedly in rehab at this time for an alleged prescription drug addiction problem. He has been estranged from his 17-year-old daughter for quite some time now, even agreeing alongside Alana's mother, Mama June Shannon, to sign over custody rights of their only child.

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson and her mom, 'Mama June' Shannon. Robin L Marshall/Getty

Lauryn and her husband, Joshua Efird, became the legal caretakers of Alana in 2022. And while the process of caring for the former child pageant star, alongside her own four children with Joshua, hasn't been easy, she says it's "definitely a huge relief having mama back."

"I know for a long time, I have been the mom. So it's nice to give that role back to mama," she continues of June. "I feel like it's a relief for me because I don't have as much on my plate with already having, raising five kids."



Mama June Shannon with her four daughters at her wedding to Justin Stroud. Christine Salvador/WE tv

Lauryn also notes that "everything is so much better" with June, 43, after her tumultuous past with her four daughters. (In addition to Lauryn and Alana, June is also mom to Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, 28, and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 26.)

"She's actually a part and has been a part of the graduating process with Alana, which you guys will see obviously on Friday night," she adds.

The season 6 finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.