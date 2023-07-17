Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is excited to embark on a brand new chapter in her life.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 17, exclusively tells PEOPLE she's "ready" to head to college.

"I am ready. I think that it is definitely going to be a different journey, but I think I'm ready for it," she says. "I don't know if the cameras will be following me just yet. Y'all are just going to really have to wait and see what happens."

As for how she's preparing for the journey ahead, Alana says: "I've already did [sic] a college tour of the college and right now, I'm currently just trying to find me a spot to stay in."

"After I find a spot, I'll basically have everything in line to go," she adds.

In May, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum graduated from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia. Among those in attendance were Alana's mother, Mama June Shannon, and sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon.

Ahead of the academic milestone, Alana attended her senior prom with her 21-year-old boyfriend, Dralin Carswell.

The pair had made headlines for the controversial age gap, especially since Alana is still underage. They have been together since 2021.

And with Alana now heading off to college, the reality star is admittedly uncertain about what the future holds for the couple.

"I'm just not sure yet. I don't know on that just yet," she says. "We would have to figure that out with obviously his family because he has some family down here."

She continues, "So we just want to make sure that everything is good and in place before we just move halfway across the country."

