Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson 'Ready' for College but 'Not Sure' What Will Come of Relationship with Dralin

"I think that it is definitely going to be a different journey, but I think I'm ready for it," the reality star tells PEOPLE

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 05:22PM EDT

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is excited to embark on a brand new chapter in her life.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 17, exclusively tells PEOPLE she's "ready" to head to college.

"I am ready. I think that it is definitely going to be a different journey, but I think I'm ready for it," she says. "I don't know if the cameras will be following me just yet. Y'all are just going to really have to wait and see what happens."

As for how she's preparing for the journey ahead, Alana says: "I've already did [sic] a college tour of the college and right now, I'm currently just trying to find me a spot to stay in."

"After I find a spot, I'll basically have everything in line to go," she adds.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson from TLC's reality TV series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" attends Build Brunch at Build Studio

Slaven Vlasic/Getty 

In May, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum graduated from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia. Among those in attendance were Alana's mother, Mama June Shannon, and sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon

Ahead of the academic milestone, Alana attended her senior prom with her 21-year-old boyfriend, Dralin Carswell.

The pair had made headlines for the controversial age gap, especially since Alana is still underage. They have been together since 2021.

'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Is 'Ready' for College but 'Not Sure' What Will Come of Relationship with Boyfriend Dralin

Instagram/honeybooboo

And with Alana now heading off to college, the reality star is admittedly uncertain about what the future holds for the couple.

"I'm just not sure yet. I don't know on that just yet," she says. "We would have to figure that out with obviously his family because he has some family down here."

She continues, "So we just want to make sure that everything is good and in place before we just move halfway across the country."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 6 of Mama June: From Not to Hot is now streaming in full on WE tv's website

Related Articles
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019
Lindsie Chrisley Says She 'Respectfully Declined' to Appear in Upcoming Documentary on Her Family
'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Shares Appreciation Post for Husband Chris Marek: 'Love You'
'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Shares Appreciation Post for Husband Chris Marek: 'Love You'
RHONY's Erin Lichy Slams 'Despicable' Anti-Semitic Attacks That Led to Lizzy Savetsky's Exit from Show
RHONY's Erin Lichy Slams 'Despicable' Antisemitic Attacks That Led to Lizzy Savetsky's Exit from Show (Exclusive)
X Factor UK' Contestant Lucy Spraggan Says She Was Assaulted During Showâs Production
'The X Factor UK' Alum Lucy Spraggan Says She Was Sexually Assaulted During Show's Production
Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
'RHOBH' Star Erika Girardi Insists Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Not Splitting' Despite Having a 'Very Hard Time'
'Below Deck Down Under': Drunk Guests Defy Captain's Orders
'Below Deck Down Under': Drunk Guests Defy Captain's Orders Despite a 'Hard No' on Night Swimming (Exclusive)
'RHONY' Star Ubah Hassan Reveals the Advice She Received from Her Cousin and 'RHODubai' Housewife Chanel Ayan
RHONY's Ubah Hassan Reveals Advice She Received from Cousin and 'RHODubai' Housewife Chanel Ayan (Exclusive)
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR
Gerry Turner, 71, Is ABC's First-Ever 'Golden Bachelor': 'It's Never Too Late to Fall in Love Again'
Sai De Silva attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
RHONY's Sai De Silva Boils Down Her Marriage Advice After 14 Years with David Craig: 'Have Sex' (Exclusive)
Brynn Whitfield attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Refutes Being Show's New 'Villain' But Is 'Working On' Taking Her Jokes 'Too Far' (Exclusive)
Mama June was reunited with all her of her four daughters for the first time in SIX years as the entire realty TV family got together for a baby shower.
Mama June Shannon's Daughters 'Had to Set Boundaries' with Her and Went to 'Therapy' Before Reaching Good Place (Exclusive)
Tori Spelling Leans on Mom Candy amid Dean McDermott Marriage Woes as Both Women Focus on Tori's Kids
Tori Spelling Leans on Mom Candy amid Dean McDermott Marriage Woes as Both Women Focus on Tori's Kids (Source)
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Shares How Her Family Continues to 'Show Up' for Sister Anna amid Cancer Battle
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Her Family Continues to 'Show Up' for Sister Anna ‘Chickadee’ amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
Teen Mom Star Nathan Griffith Arrested for Battery by Strangulation in Las Vegas
'Teen Mom' Alum Nathan Griffith Arrested on Charges of Battery by Strangulation in Las Vegas
Mama June was reunited with all her of her four daughters for the first time in SIX years as the entire realty TV family got together for a baby shower.
One of Mama June's Daughters Nearly Quit Show amid Mom's Addiction – but She Learned to 'Lean on' Her Sisters
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Family's 'Unaware' of How Alana's Dad Sugar Bear Is Doing
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Has 'No Type of Communication' with Dad 'Sugar Bear' amid Reported Rehab Stay (Exclusive)