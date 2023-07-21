Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says Boyfriend Dralin Is Moving to College with Her: 'It Will Be Fun'

The TLC star is hesitant to call Dralin Carswell "the one" because she doesn't "know what life holds" but says her boyfriend is "more excited to move than me"

By
Published on July 21, 2023 11:27AM EDT
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Boyfriend Dralin is Moving to College with Her
Photo:

alana thompson/instagram

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson isn’t heading off to college alone. 

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star confirmed her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, is packing his bags to follow her to the university of her choice. “I’ll be moving off campus for security reasons and because Dralin is coming with me," Thompson, 17, told Entertainment Tonight

The pair are headed to Denver, where Thompson will be pursuing a degree in nursing. And according to Thompson, the entire experience is a thrill for her 21-year-old beau.

“I think he's more excited to move there than me,” she said. “He's ready to move out of our small town and experience something new, too.”

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Boyfriend Dralin is Moving to College with Her

alana thompson/instagram

It’s just another step for the couple, who have been together for three years. “I think it'll be good for us honestly and I mean, I think it will be fun," she concluded. “Even though I'm moving halfway across the country, it'll be good for me.”

Thompson is already thinking long-term with Carswell, too. But their interests may not align. “I don't want kids and he does,” she said, adding, “I'd like to stay in Colorado long enough to work in nursing after school.”

When asked by the outlet if Carswell is “the one,” she replied: “I can't say that because I don't know what life holds, but I hope.”

News of Thompson’s plans with Carswell comes after she recently told PEOPLE she is "ready" for college.

"I am ready. I think that it is definitely going to be a different journey, but I think I'm ready for it," she said. "I don't know if the cameras will be following me just yet. Y'all are just going to really have to wait and see what happens."

Thompson also admitted she was "not sure yet" what her cross-country move meant for her relationship with Carswell. "I don't know on that just yet. We would have to figure that out with obviously his family because he has some family down here," she explained. "So we just want to make sure that everything is good and in place before we just move halfway across the country."

The Wilkinson County High School graduate sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird became her legal guardian last year. Thompson’s mother, “Mama” June Shannon has worked through addiction, arrests and severed connections with her children. The family came back together for the mother’s recent wedding to Justin Stroud

As Thompson prepares to move out of state, mother Shannon told PEOPLE she’s moving back to Georgia to support daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who has been battling stage 4 adrenal carcinoma cancer

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Season 6 of Mama June: From Not to Hot is now streaming in full on WE tv's website

Related Articles
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson from TLC's reality TV series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" attends Build Brunch at Build Studio
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson 'Ready' for College but 'Not Sure' What Will Come of Relationship with Dralin
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Admits She Gets Frustrated People Still See Her 'as a Little Kid' (Exclusive)
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June at AOL Build on June 11, 2018 in New York City
All the Ups and Downs of the 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' Cast  
Honey Boo Boo
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 16, 'Not 100%' Sure About Undergoing Weight Loss Surgery
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Family's 'Unaware' of How Alana's Dad Sugar Bear Is Doing
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Has 'No Type of Communication' with Dad 'Sugar Bear' amid Reported Rehab Stay (Exclusive)
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Shares How Her Family Continues to 'Show Up' for Sister Anna amid Cancer Battle
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Her Family Continues to 'Show Up' for Sister Anna ‘Chickadee’ amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
Mama June was reunited with all her of her four daughters for the first time in SIX years as the entire realty TV family got together for a baby shower.
Mama June Shannon's Daughters 'Had to Set Boundaries' with Her and Went to 'Therapy' Before Reaching Good Place (Exclusive)
Mama June was reunited with all her of her four daughters for the first time in SIX years as the entire realty TV family got together for a baby shower.
One of Mama June's Daughters Nearly Quit Show amid Mom's Addiction – but She Learned to 'Lean on' Her Sisters
Alana Thompson - Honey Boo Boo
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Second Nose Piercing on Instagram
TV personalities Mama June and Honey Boo Boo visit Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City.
Honey Boo Boo Says It Feels 'Nice' to Receive First Hug from Mama June 'in 5 or 6 Years'
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Enjoys a Drag Date Night and Explains Why She Relates to the Queens
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Enjoys a Drag Date Night and Explains Why She Relates to the Queens (Exclusive)
Honey Boo Boo is all grown up as she attends her high school Prom
Honey Boo Boo Goes to Prom! See Alana Thompson All Glammed Up Beside Mama June Shannon
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Graduates from High School: 'So Proud,' Says Mama June Shannon
Alana Thompson
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shows Off Graduation Regalia: 'Didn't Even Think I Would Make It This Far'
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding
Mama June Shannon's 4 Daughters: Everything to Know
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Breaks Silence After Her Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Diagnosis 
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Addresses Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Diagnosis