Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says Boyfriend Dralin Is Moving to College with Her: 'It Will Be Fun'

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson isn’t heading off to college alone.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star confirmed her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, is packing his bags to follow her to the university of her choice. “I’ll be moving off campus for security reasons and because Dralin is coming with me," Thompson, 17, told Entertainment Tonight.

The pair are headed to Denver, where Thompson will be pursuing a degree in nursing. And according to Thompson, the entire experience is a thrill for her 21-year-old beau.

“I think he's more excited to move there than me,” she said. “He's ready to move out of our small town and experience something new, too.”

alana thompson/instagram

It’s just another step for the couple, who have been together for three years. “I think it'll be good for us honestly and I mean, I think it will be fun," she concluded. “Even though I'm moving halfway across the country, it'll be good for me.”

Thompson is already thinking long-term with Carswell, too. But their interests may not align. “I don't want kids and he does,” she said, adding, “I'd like to stay in Colorado long enough to work in nursing after school.”

When asked by the outlet if Carswell is “the one,” she replied: “I can't say that because I don't know what life holds, but I hope.”

News of Thompson’s plans with Carswell comes after she recently told PEOPLE she is "ready" for college.

"I am ready. I think that it is definitely going to be a different journey, but I think I'm ready for it," she said. "I don't know if the cameras will be following me just yet. Y'all are just going to really have to wait and see what happens."

Thompson also admitted she was "not sure yet" what her cross-country move meant for her relationship with Carswell. "I don't know on that just yet. We would have to figure that out with obviously his family because he has some family down here," she explained. "So we just want to make sure that everything is good and in place before we just move halfway across the country."

The Wilkinson County High School graduate sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird became her legal guardian last year. Thompson’s mother, “Mama” June Shannon has worked through addiction, arrests and severed connections with her children. The family came back together for the mother’s recent wedding to Justin Stroud.

As Thompson prepares to move out of state, mother Shannon told PEOPLE she’s moving back to Georgia to support daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who has been battling stage 4 adrenal carcinoma cancer.

Season 6 of Mama June: From Not to Hot is now streaming in full on WE tv's website.

