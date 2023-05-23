Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Marries Connor Smith 4 Years After Death of First Husband

Mattie Jackson, the daughter of country star Alan Jackson, has found her happily ever after.

Mattie, 32, married fiancé Connor Smith, 30, at The Breakers Palm Beach in Florida earlier this month, eight months after the couple announced their engagement.

“Wooooo we did it!! Grateful is a gigantic understatement. More pretty pics to come later - off to the islands with my HUSBAND! 💕 🥳 🏝️ 🥂 🙌🏻” she captioned an Instagram post that featured a carousel of photos from the big day.

Dad Alan, 64, also shared a photo from the wedding, writing on Instagram Monday that he and wife Denise were thrilled to welcome a new son-in-law into the fold.

“Denise and I are so happy to officially welcome Connor into our family! Wishing @MattieJackson & Connor Smith a lifetime of happiness... Livin’ on Love!” he captioned the post, referencing to his 1994 chart-topper “Livin’ on Love.”

The happy news comes more than four years after Mattie’s first husband, Ben Selecman, died after sustaining traumatic brain injuries in a September 2018 accident where he slipped on a boat dock and hit his head.

Mattie, who hosts the podcast In Joy Life, shared in April 2022 that she and Connor were dating after meeting through a mutual friend six months earlier at a happy hour.

"I have believed, prayed and claimed for 3 and a half years now that God would give me the chance to love someone with my whole heart again," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Other dear widow friends assured me that my heart could heal and expand to love two people equally, though differently. And I hoped so desperately that would really be true."

She continued, writing that Smith was "more of an answer to prayer (mine and countless others!) than I sometimes think he even realizes," and that she "can't wait to see what this new chapter holds."

After saying “I do,” Mattie — who wore a strapless dress and an updo — and Connor set off on a honeymoon to Saint Lucia, where they “adventured and rested and drank local [beer],” she wrote on Instagram.

“We read and played bocce ball and shared headphones on the beach so we could listen to the same songs like we were in high school,” she captioned her post. “We swam and ate and loved so well… So thankful for this amazing man and beautiful honeymoon.”