Alan Cumming Goes Totally Nude in New PETA Campaign — See His Cheeky Ad (Exclusive)

The Scottish actor poses with nothing but a lettuce leaf covering himself

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Alan Cumming Peta Ad
Alan Cumming bares all in a new ad for PETA. Photo:

courtesy Peta

Alan Cumming is making a bold statement for PETA.

The Scottish actor, 58, bared all — well, nearly all — in his very first nude photo shoot, posing with nothing but a romaine lettuce leaf covering his anatomy in a new ad for the animal rights organization.

"I'm the vegan option. Join me!" Cumming declares in the cheeky slogan on the ad, which features him posing on his side on top of a bar with a big grin. The mission of the new campaign — unveiled exclusively to PEOPLE — is to encourage people to choose vegan menu options when dining out. The ad will be emblazoned on taxi cabs across New York City starting today.

Actor Alan Cumming attends AARP The Magazine's 21st annual movies for grownups awards at the Beverly Wilshire, in Beverly Hills, California, January 28, 2023. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Alan Cumming attends AARP The Magazine's 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

PETA also filmed a delightful behind-the-scenes video of the New York City photo shoot. "I think it's the first time I've been naked in an East Village restaurant — let's leave it at that," Cumming quips in a voiceover, as the camera captures him sitting naked on a sofa with a plate of donuts strategically covering himself.

The Schmigadoon! star then reveals what he likes to order when eating out. "My favorite vegan option, if I'm looking at a menu, I would probably go for the sides," he says. "I'm kind of a sides man in those situations."

He also shares some advice for people hesitant to embrace vegan eating. "If someone is questioning being vegan, I would say to them, 'Don't be ridiculous. Do it. It's much, much easier than you think,'" he says. "We're not living in the Dark Ages anymore. You can totally function. I've had lots and lots of delicious vegan meals over the years."

Cumming later reveals the surprising person who inspired his own choice to go vegan, joking, "The reason I became vegan is because Mike Tyson is a vegan. And I thought, 'If Mike Tyson can do it, surely I can.'"

In another hilarious bit in the video, the Rare Objects star is looking down at a plate covered with an array of fruits and vegetables. "F---, marry, kill," he ponders, referencing the classic game.

"I think I'd f--- the croissant," he declares, picking up another plate containing a buttery pastry. "I think I'd marry the bananas because they're constant, they're reliable, they're there for you."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Cumming is hardly the first celebrity to strip down for PETA. Last year, Alicia Silverstone — who has been vegan since 1999 and is a longtime supporter of the organization — posed nude for PETA's "Don't Be a Prick" cactus-themed campaign, which reinforces the importance of wearing vegan leather.

Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone poses nude for PETA in 2022. PETA

"I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothin', never, nope — but I've done it for PETA because that's how much it matters to me," Silverstone, 46, said at the time in a video where she explains leather's devastating effects on the planet.

"The amount of resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary. It's just not sustainable. The Earth can't handle it," she urged.

Known for doing groundbreaking work to protect animals, PETA's "Prickly" ad featured the Clueless actress in a desert, wearing nothing but cowboy boots in a cactus field.

"DON'T BE A PRICK," the ad read. "Wear vegan. Buy cactus, mushroom or apple leather instead!"

"My dream is to get these vegan, earth-friendly materials into the hands of famous designers," Silverstone continued in the video, which also showcased behind-the-scenes footage from her shoot. "I'd rather go naked than wear animals." 

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Strips Down for Sexy New Calvin Klein Photo Shoot
Gigi Hadid is pictured for the first time after her arrest in the US Virgin Islands. The 28 year old American model who was pictured flying out at JFK wore a beige crop top paired with distressed denim jeans and red Converse high top sneakers.
Gigi Hadid Photographed in Public for the First Time Since Her Arrest
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Says She Truly Feels Confident in Her Style These Days: ‘I Just Really Feel Me’
Tupac Shakur's Self-Designed Gold, Ruby and Diamond Sovereign Crown Ring, worn during his last public appearance in 1996, at Sotheby
Custom-Designed Ring Worn by Tupac in His Last Public Appearance Sells for $1M in Sotheby's Auction
Jessica Chastain is seen at the SAG-AFTRA Strike in Times Square
Jessica Chastain Serves Up Some Serious Style in a Denim Jumpsuit While Supporting the SAG-AFTRA Strike
Ashley Graham Clase Azul Tequila Gold
Ashley Graham Is ‘Glad’ That ‘Barbie’ Made That ‘Cellulite’ Comment: ‘We All Have It’ (Exclusive)
Inside RHONY's Jenna Lyons's SoHo Apartment Filled With Wonderful Objects Vogue
Jenna Lyons Revisits Her Iconic 2011 Met Gala Dress During Epic Home Tour: ‘I Might Bury Myself in It’
Sister Wivesâ Meri Brown Debuts âSpunkyâ New Hair to âGo Along with New Lifeâ https://www.instagram.com/p/CvGe1h9u-Vl/ Credit: Meri Brown/Instagram
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Debuts ‘Spunky’ New Hairstyle to ‘Go Along with New Life’
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: âIn with the New'
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: ‘In with the New'
Lil Nas X arrives at JFK airport in NYC on the day Twitter was renamed X. It is speculated that this name change of Twitter might have alleviated the tension between Elon Musk and Lil Nas X.
Lil Nas X Spotted in New York City Wearing Pink and White Athleisure With Oversized Boots
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Irina Shayk
Gisele Bündchen Wants Tom Brady to ‘Be Happy’ amid Irina Shayk Dating Rumors: Exclusive Source
Kirk Cousins family
Kirk Cousins Shares 'Goal' to Play in NFL Long Enough for Sons to 'Enjoy Being Part of It' (Exclusive)
Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the New York Giants
Kirk Cousins Says Quarterbacks Like Tom Brady and Drew Brees 'Set the Bar High' for Playing Longer (Exclusive)
Brooklyn Tattoo Artist Reveals ChloÃÂ« Grace Moretz' Newest Ink.
Chloë Grace Moretz Gets Delicate New Tattoo Inspired by Classic 1900s Horticulture Book: Photos
J.Rey Soul photo diary exclusive
An Inside Look at J. Rey Soul's Glam Routine While on the Black Eyed Peas' ELEVATION World Tour (Exclusive)
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Is Launching a Fragrance That Will Be ‘Encased in Art’ — Here’s What We Know