Alan Cumming Goes Totally Nude in New PETA Campaign — See His Cheeky Ad (Exclusive)

Alan Cumming is making a bold statement for PETA.

The Scottish actor, 58, bared all — well, nearly all — in his very first nude photo shoot, posing with nothing but a romaine lettuce leaf covering his anatomy in a new ad for the animal rights organization.



"I'm the vegan option. Join me!" Cumming declares in the cheeky slogan on the ad, which features him posing on his side on top of a bar with a big grin. The mission of the new campaign — unveiled exclusively to PEOPLE — is to encourage people to choose vegan menu options when dining out. The ad will be emblazoned on taxi cabs across New York City starting today.

Alan Cumming attends AARP The Magazine's 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

PETA also filmed a delightful behind-the-scenes video of the New York City photo shoot. "I think it's the first time I've been naked in an East Village restaurant — let's leave it at that," Cumming quips in a voiceover, as the camera captures him sitting naked on a sofa with a plate of donuts strategically covering himself.

The Schmigadoon! star then reveals what he likes to order when eating out. "My favorite vegan option, if I'm looking at a menu, I would probably go for the sides," he says. "I'm kind of a sides man in those situations."

He also shares some advice for people hesitant to embrace vegan eating. "If someone is questioning being vegan, I would say to them, 'Don't be ridiculous. Do it. It's much, much easier than you think,'" he says. "We're not living in the Dark Ages anymore. You can totally function. I've had lots and lots of delicious vegan meals over the years."

Cumming later reveals the surprising person who inspired his own choice to go vegan, joking, "The reason I became vegan is because Mike Tyson is a vegan. And I thought, 'If Mike Tyson can do it, surely I can.'"



In another hilarious bit in the video, the Rare Objects star is looking down at a plate covered with an array of fruits and vegetables. "F---, marry, kill," he ponders, referencing the classic game.

"I think I'd f--- the croissant," he declares, picking up another plate containing a buttery pastry. "I think I'd marry the bananas because they're constant, they're reliable, they're there for you."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Cumming is hardly the first celebrity to strip down for PETA. Last year, Alicia Silverstone — who has been vegan since 1999 and is a longtime supporter of the organization — posed nude for PETA's "Don't Be a Prick" cactus-themed campaign, which reinforces the importance of wearing vegan leather.

Alicia Silverstone poses nude for PETA in 2022. PETA

"I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothin', never, nope — but I've done it for PETA because that's how much it matters to me," Silverstone, 46, said at the time in a video where she explains leather's devastating effects on the planet.



"The amount of resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary. It's just not sustainable. The Earth can't handle it," she urged.

Known for doing groundbreaking work to protect animals, PETA's "Prickly" ad featured the Clueless actress in a desert, wearing nothing but cowboy boots in a cactus field.

"DON'T BE A PRICK," the ad read. "Wear vegan. Buy cactus, mushroom or apple leather instead!"



"My dream is to get these vegan, earth-friendly materials into the hands of famous designers," Silverstone continued in the video, which also showcased behind-the-scenes footage from her shoot. "I'd rather go naked than wear animals."