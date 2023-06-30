The Sweet Way Alan Arkin Gave a Nod to His Wife Suzanne Newlander in Netflix's 'The Kominsky Method'

Suzanne Newlander, who Alan Arkin married in 1996, was also on the actor's mind when it came to filming certain scenes on the Netflix show

Published on June 30, 2023 04:12PM EDT
Suzanne and Alan Arkin
Actor Alan Arkin and wife Suzanne Newlander attend the 79th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Alan Arkin was always thinking of his wife, Suzanne Newlander.

On Friday, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the Little Miss Sunshine actor had died. He was 89. Arkin is survived by his three sons and his wife Newlander, who he often honored throughout his Hollywood career. 

When Arkin starred in the Netflix series, The Kominsky Method, he paid tribute to his wife by naming his character Norman Newlander — a nod to his wife's last name.

Alan Arkin and wife Suzanne Arkin, Matthew Arkin and guest, Adam Arkin and wife Phyllis Lyons and Anthony Arkin and guest
Alan Arkin and wife Suzanne Newlander with their family.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Newlander, who Arkin married in 1996, was also on his mind when it came to his scenes on the show.

In 2019, former co-star Jane Seymour revealed that Arkin insisted she meet with his wife to get her approval after discovering their characters would be involved in an intimate scene. 

“[Alan said] ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna have a love scene with Jane Seymour,'” she recalled to Closer Weekly. “So… he looks at his wife, and then he turned to me and said, ‘Could you have brunch with my wife because I wanted her to meet you because I believe we have to become intimate.'"

Alan Arkin and Jane Seymour - THE KOMINSKY METHOD
Alan Arkin and Jane Seymour in 'The Kominsky Method'.

Netflix

The 72-year-old actress said she was more than happy to comply with Arkin’s request and the two had a lovely time chatting about the actor while sharing a meal. 

“So it was the cutest thing,” Seymour continued. “We went out for brunch. Suzanne’s lovely! She gave me the OK. And then we would giggle about Alan. And… I really watched how she was with him and her kind of way of dealing with him — because the character he plays is not far off from who he is. It might be who he is!”

Alan Arkin and Jane Seymour - THE KOMINSKY METHOD
Alan Arkin and Jane Seymour on 'The Kominsky Method'.

Netflix

On Friday, Arkin’s sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony offered a joint statement to PEOPLE on the family’s behalf, confirming the news of the actor's death. 

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” they wrote. “A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Most recently in his storied career, the late actor received Emmy nominations in 2019 and 2020, and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations in 2020 and 2021 for his performance in The Kominsky Method

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He was also known for starring in Little Miss Sunshine (2006) where Arkin played Edwin Hoover, the grandfather of the dysfunctional family. Though he only spanned about 14 minutes of screentime, he received an Oscar award for Best Supporting Actor.

