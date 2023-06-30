Alan Arkin's Life in Photos

From his numerous awards wins to his wives and children, take a look back at the life of the late actor Alan Arkin

Published on June 30, 2023 05:24PM EDT
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: Alan Arkin is honored with a Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Alan Arkin gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Alan Arkin, an Oscar- and Tony-winning actor, died in late June at the age of 89. Over the course of his career, the actor was lauded for both acting and directing on the big screen and the stage, and had an ever-growing family to be proud of.

Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander, whom he married in 1996, and three children: sons Adam Arkin and Matthew Arkin, whom he shared with first wife Jeremy Yaffe, and Anthony Dana Arkin, whom he shared with second wife Dana.

Here, his life in photos.

Alan Arkin's Early Years

Alan Arkin (L) and his son, Matthew Arkin attend the ceremony honoring Alan Arkin with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on June 07, 2019

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Alan Arkin was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 26, 1934; his family moved to Los Angeles during his childhood. That 'is why I don't live there now," Arkin quipped to PEOPLE in 1979 from his home in Chappaqua, New York.

After finishing high school, Arkin attended several different colleges and dropped out of at least three, including Bennington College in Vermont, which lists him as an alumnus of the class of 1955.

Alan Arkin's Post-College Career

Alan Arkin 1967

 Archive Photos/Getty

After leaving college Arkin embarked on a brief career in music with a folk group called the Tarriers, where he sang and played guitar. The short-lived group produced the hit top-5 single 'The Banana Boat Song' in 1957.

But Arkin, who had taken acting lessons since childhood, quit the band and set about trying to establish himself as an actor. By 1960, Arkin arrived in Chicago and became an early member of the Second City improvisational comedy troupe, according to a history on the organization's website.

"Second City saved my life. It literally saved my life," Arkin said. "I have a feeling it's true for a lot of other people, too."

Alan Arkin's Broadway Debut

American actor, director and screenwriter Alan Arkin

Icon and Image/Getty

Arkin made his Broadway debut in 1961 in From the Second City and followed it up with a Tony-winning performance in 1963's Enter Laughing.

Alan Arkin's First Oscar Nomination

Alan Arkin, John Phillip Law in 'The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming'.

Hulton Archive/Getty

Arkin received his first of four career Oscar nominations in 1967 for his role in the comedy The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming.

Over the next 50-plus years, Arkin went on to appear in more than 100 movies and films, notably starring in movies like The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (1968), which earned him his second Oscar nomination; Catch-22 (1970); Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Glengarry Glen Ross (1992).

Alan Arkin on TV

Alan Arkin and Jane Seymour - THE KOMINSKY METHOD

Netflix

Through his career, Arkin was nominated for six Emmy Awards, most recently for The Kominsky Method. He left the show before its third season in 2021.

Alan Arkin in 'Little Miss Sunshine'

Alan Arkin, Steve Carell, Paul Dano, Abigail Breslin, Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear Little Miss Sunshine - 2006

Eric Lee/20th Century Fox/Fox Searchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock

Millennials may know Arkin best for his work in Little Miss Sunshine (2006). In it, Arkin played Edwin Hoover, the grandfather of the dysfunctional family. His role — which only spanned 14 minutes of screen time — earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Alan Arkin in Argo

John Goodman, Alan Arkin, Ben Affleck Argo

Warner Bros Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock 

Arkin's memorable turn in the 2012 Ben Affleck-directed political drama Argo earned him his fourth Oscar nomination. In the film, he played veteran producer Lester Siegel, whose sharp sense of humor and biting line delivery won over audiences.

Alan Arkin's Family Life

Alan Arkin, Suzanne Arkin, Matthew Arkin, Adam Arkin, Anthony Arkin

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Arkin was married three times and had three sons, his first two with ex-wife Jeremy Yaffe.

His eldest, 66-year-old Adam, is a well-known actor and director who has starred on TV series including Chicago Hope8 Simple Rules and Sons of Anarchy. He has two children.

Matthew, 63, was a lawyer before also following his dad and brother into entertainment, starring in Broadway's Laughter on the 23rd Floor. He also has two children.

Anthony, 55, is Arkin's youngest, his son with ex-wife Barbara Dana. He has also acted, including in small-screen hits like The Americans and Succession.

Arkin wed his third wife, Suzanne Newlander Arkin (pictured), in 1996.

Alan Arkin Dies

Alan Arkin, winner of best supporting actor for ''Little Miss Sunshine'', in the press room for OSCARS 79th Annual Academy Awards

Michael Germana/Everett

On June 30, Arkin's sons confirmed the actor's death to PEOPLE. "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," they said in a joint statement. "A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Arkin was 89 years old.

