Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander, whom he married in 1996, and three children : sons Adam Arkin and Matthew Arkin, whom he shared with first wife Jeremy Yaffe, and Anthony Dana Arkin, whom he shared with second wife Dana.

Alan Arkin, an Oscar- and Tony-winning actor, died in late June at the age of 89 . Over the course of his career, the actor was lauded for both acting and directing on the big screen and the stage, and had an ever-growing family to be proud of.

01 of 09 Alan Arkin's Early Years Michael Tran/FilmMagic Alan Arkin was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 26, 1934; his family moved to Los Angeles during his childhood. That 'is why I don't live there now," Arkin quipped to PEOPLE in 1979 from his home in Chappaqua, New York.

After finishing high school, Arkin attended several different colleges and dropped out of at least three, including Bennington College in Vermont, which lists him as an alumnus of the class of 1955.



02 of 09 Alan Arkin's Post-College Career Archive Photos/Getty After leaving college Arkin embarked on a brief career in music with a folk group called the Tarriers, where he sang and played guitar. The short-lived group produced the hit top-5 single 'The Banana Boat Song' in 1957. But Arkin, who had taken acting lessons since childhood, quit the band and set about trying to establish himself as an actor. By 1960, Arkin arrived in Chicago and became an early member of the Second City improvisational comedy troupe, according to a history on the organization's website. "Second City saved my life. It literally saved my life," Arkin said. "I have a feeling it's true for a lot of other people, too."

03 of 09 Alan Arkin's Broadway Debut Icon and Image/Getty Arkin made his Broadway debut in 1961 in From the Second City and followed it up with a Tony-winning performance in 1963's Enter Laughing.

04 of 09 Alan Arkin's First Oscar Nomination Hulton Archive/Getty Arkin received his first of four career Oscar nominations in 1967 for his role in the comedy The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming. Over the next 50-plus years, Arkin went on to appear in more than 100 movies and films, notably starring in movies like The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (1968), which earned him his second Oscar nomination; Catch-22 (1970); Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Glengarry Glen Ross (1992).



05 of 09 Alan Arkin on TV Netflix Through his career, Arkin was nominated for six Emmy Awards, most recently for The Kominsky Method. He left the show before its third season in 2021.



06 of 09 Alan Arkin in 'Little Miss Sunshine' Eric Lee/20th Century Fox/Fox Searchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock Millennials may know Arkin best for his work in Little Miss Sunshine (2006). In it, Arkin played Edwin Hoover, the grandfather of the dysfunctional family. His role — which only spanned 14 minutes of screen time — earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

07 of 09 Alan Arkin in Argo Warner Bros Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock Arkin's memorable turn in the 2012 Ben Affleck-directed political drama Argo earned him his fourth Oscar nomination. In the film, he played veteran producer Lester Siegel, whose sharp sense of humor and biting line delivery won over audiences.

08 of 09 Alan Arkin's Family Life Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Arkin was married three times and had three sons, his first two with ex-wife Jeremy Yaffe. His eldest, 66-year-old Adam, is a well-known actor and director who has starred on TV series including Chicago Hope, 8 Simple Rules and Sons of Anarchy. He has two children. Matthew, 63, was a lawyer before also following his dad and brother into entertainment, starring in Broadway's Laughter on the 23rd Floor. He also has two children. Anthony, 55, is Arkin's youngest, his son with ex-wife Barbara Dana. He has also acted, including in small-screen hits like The Americans and Succession. Arkin wed his third wife, Suzanne Newlander Arkin (pictured), in 1996.