Michael Douglas, John Cusack, More Pay Tribute to Alan Arkin After His Death: He 'Left an Indelible Mark'

Celebrity tributes are pouring in for Alan Arkin following the news of his death at age 89.

On Friday, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Arkin had died via the Oscar winner's sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony, who jointly offered a statement on the family’s behalf.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," they said.

Among those who paid their respects on Friday were Michael Douglas, who shared a photo of himself and his late Kominsky Method costar alongside the message, "Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry."

"My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family," concluded Douglas, 78.

Other actors who chimed in on social media with their condolences included Paul Reiser, Patton Oswalt, Jennifer Tilly, John Cusack and Michael McKean.

"Did ANYONE have the range Alan Arkin had?" Oswalt, 54, tweeted as he shared a collage of photos featuring the late actor in various roles over the years. "Hilarious, sinister, insane, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP."

"A world without Alan Arkin is … not so great," Reiser, 67, wrote in his own Twitter post about his Kominsky Method costar. "I’ve loved this man from the moment he came on screen in “The Russians Are Coming..” (“Whitaker Walt!l) I was 8. Getting to know him - and getting a laugh out of him - is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend.

Cusack, who worked with Arkin on the films Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) and America's Sweethearts (2001), shared a story about his costar in which Arkin wanted to rework in scene in the former film and was initially met by skepticism from others involved on the set — but not Cusack, 57.

"I looked at them kindly but as if they’d gone insane," the actor tweeted Friday. "I said you have Alan Arkin wanting to personalize and deepen this comedy we’re making - I wrote it - he can say whatever the f--- he wants - sit back watch and feel lucky - please."



"When I was a young actor people wanted to know if I wanted to be a serious actor or a funny one. I'd answer 'Which kind is Alan Arkin?' and that shut them up," tweeted McKean, 75, who worked with Arkin on the 2003 TV movie And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself.

"I first saw him as part of the Second City company promoting their first NY appearance. Love at first sight. Saw him on Broadway in Enter Laughing and laughed til it hurt. Wait Until Dark and The Heart is a Lonely Hunter confirmed his versatility," he continued in another tweet, adding in a third, "David Lander and I got to know him a little through his talented son, Adam, in the late '70s, and I got to work with him in Mexico in 2002. Charming, hilarious, and armed with a flawless bulls--- detector, he was pure pleasure to be with.

"Rest in peace, Alan. Nobody better, ever," he concluded alongside a throwback photo of himself with Arkin, seemingly taken on the set of And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself, which also featured Antonio Banderas in the title role.

In her tweet, Tilly, 64, wrote, "Alan Arkin was the consummate straight man. He made it look so easy."

Arkin, who was also the recipient of a Tony Award, more recently earned Emmy nominations in 2019 and 2020, and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations in 2020 and 2021. He receive a total of six Emmy nominations over the course of his career.

He won the Academy Award for his role in 2006's Little Miss Sunshine, in which he played Edwin Hoover, the grandfather of the dysfunctional family. His role — which only spanned 14 minutes of screen time — earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Arkin's memorable turn in the 2012 Ben Affleck-directed political drama Argo earned him his fourth Academy Award nomination. He played veteran producer Lester Siegel, whose sharp sense of humor and biting line delivery won over audiences.

Over the span of his career, Arkin appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows, notably starring in films like The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (1968), which earned him his second Oscar nomination; Catch-22 (1970); Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Glengarry Glen Ross (1992).

Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander, whom he married in 1996, and three children: sons Adam Arkin and Matthew Arkin, whom he shared with first wife Jeremy Yaffe, and Anthony Dana Arkin, whom he shared with second wife Dana.