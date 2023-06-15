Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Wed in a Custom Bridal Gown with an 80-Inch Train (Exclusive)

Alaina Marie Scott said “I do” in a one-of-a-kind bridal gown.

The 30-year-old and eldest daughter of Grammy-winning rapper Eminem wed her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller on June 9 during a Detroit ceremony filled with friends and family — including her sister Haile Jade, who served as a bridesmaid.

Scott selected Katerina Bocci to create a bespoke haute couture wedding dress for her big day, and the designer tells PEOPLE exclusively all the details that went into crafting the altar look.

“Alaina is a fashion-forward girl, and individuality was key. She came to me with a vision of her dress during our initial meeting and we worked to bring her ideas to life,” says the Michigan-based dressmaker.

Scott walked down the aisle in a fitted mermaid gown made with an intricately patterned bodice covered in hand-drawn artwork by Bocci, which was then embroidered into the “luxurious material.”

“We embellished the pattern with an array of thousands of mixed-glass beading, sequins and seed beads," adds Bocci, who also created romantic off-the-shoulder straps made of soft tulle to match the pleated skirt of the gown.

The showstopper of the ensemble, though, was Scott’s detailed ruffled train, which extended 80 inches. “We created layer upon layer of thousands of handmade tulle ruffles with embroidery throughout the train. The result was stunning,” says the designer.

Topping off the opulent number was a 14-inch-long cathedral veil “hand-beaded with crystals and stones.” There was also a secret sentimental touch to the delicate tiara accessory — “the initials of her and her future husband’s name.”

Overall, Bocci says the over-the-top creation took approximately 300 hours to make, including the designing stage, the work put into sewing the pieces together and Scott’s fittings.

“From fitting to fitting, the dress transformed,” as did their “beautiful bond,” Bocci tells PEOPLE.

“Working with Alaina is one of the fondest memories of my career. She was fun, exciting and a visionary,” she adds. “We shared so much laughter during every fitting.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Days after the couple’s nuptials, Scott gave her Instagram followers a closer look at her new wedding bling.

In addition to sharing a fun outfit transition reel that put her ring on full display, she also shared a carousel of photos, captured by Jean Smith Photography, that included a snapshot of her and Moeller showing off their bands.

"June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life🤍 in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” she wrote.

The couple dated for seven years before getting engaged in December 2021.

