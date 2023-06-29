Ala. Woman Vanished Nearly 2 Years Ago — Now a Woman Is Accused of Pushing Her Off Cliff

Loretta Kay Carr, 43, was arrested Sunday on a capital murder charge in connection with the death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright

Updated on June 29, 2023 03:21PM EDT
Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright, missing person
Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright. Photo:

Hartselle Police Department/ Facebook

An Alabama woman is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and pushing a woman off a cliff nearly two years ago, according to multiple news reports.

Loretta Kay Carr, 43, was arrested Sunday on a capital murder charge in connection with the death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright, according to court records cited by local stations WHNT and WAFF, as well as Alabama Local.

The 37-year-old was reported missing in January 2022, WHNT reports. She was reportedly last seen driving a dark-colored Jeep.

Hartselle police said on Facebook that Wright vanished in November 2021 and was known to live in Dekalb County, Alabama.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WHNT, Carr is accused of kidnapping Isbell in October 2021 and “intentionally causing her death “by pushing her off of a cliff.”

Carr is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond, jail records show, per Alabama Local.

According to court documents obtained by WAFF, Carr’s attorneys have requested a preliminary hearing, after claiming prosecutors don't have enough evidence to charge their client with capital murder.

Authorities have not released any other information about the case, including how Carr was allegedly tied to the crime or how the two women crossed paths.

