An Alabama teenager who killed five members of his family because he was "fed up" with them, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Mason Sisk, 18, was handed the sentence on Thursday by Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise, who wrote that the crime was “ghastly, disturbing, and draped in unmitigated evil," per the Associated Press.

It followed Sisk's April conviction on four counts of capital murder over the shooting deaths of his father John Sisk, 38, mother Mary Sisk, 35, and siblings Kane, 6, Rorrie, 4, and Colson, 6 months, on Sept. 2, 2019, in Elkmont, Alabama, when he was 14 years old.

“I’ve prosecuted a lot of people in my career,” Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones wrote in a written statement to the media after Sisk’s sentencing, reported WHNT. ”And I can tell you that out of all of those people, only four out of five people scare the hell out of me and he’s at the top of my list.”

“Mason Sisk is clearly one of the most dangerous people who will ever be sentenced in Limestone County," he added, per the outlet. "With this sentence today, Judge Wise has ensured that Mason Sisk will NEVER threaten another child’s safety and wellbeing.”

Sisk reportedly did not offer remarks prior to his sentencing, per multiple outlets. As Sisk was aged 14 when he committed the murders, he is ineligible for the death penalty.

A total of 31 state witnesses took the stand at Sisk's trial in April, during which members of the jury were presented evidence including video footage that showed him admitting to the killings because he was "fed up of all the fighting" in his family, according to Alabama Local.

John Sisk and Mary Sisk. LinkedIn; Huntsville City Schools

Jones had earlier told police that he was in his basement playing video games when he heard gunshots, and then saw a vehicle leaving as he went outside, authorities said, reported AP.



Prior to Thursday’s sentencing, family members of the deceased gave victims' impact statements in July.

“My family has suffered so much. We haven’t been able to rest for years because of what you did," Douglas Prater, the brother of Mary Sisk, told the teenage killer, per WHNT. "You were accepted into our family. Since you were 4. I remember driving you to get video games, [and] basketball practice. You’re in our family photos and that’s all we have left to remember our family by. A whole family has been lost. I lost my sister Mary. She loved you, and you killed her.”

A Limestone County Sheriff vehicle leaves the scene of the 2019 shooting in Elkmont, Ala. Dan Busey/The Decatur Daily via AP

“Mary was about to start a Ph.D. with four kids," added Mary Sisk's sister Katie, per the outlet. "[Our] first time meeting [baby Colson] was in a casket…

"I do not know if I will ever forgive you, but I do grieve the loss of you," she continued. "The child Mason that I knew died the day you murdered them.”

At the time of Sisk’s April conviction, his attorney, Shay Golden, told WAFF 48 that his client was disappointed: "It's difficult, he emotes in his way, [and] he doesn't have anyone really to help him with that...We're confident we're solid on the ground for appeal It just feels like this inevitably will have to be tried again."

Sisk's attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for further information on his sentencing.