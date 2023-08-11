3 More Arrested After Viral Alabama Riverboat Brawl as More Charges 'Likely' Coming

Four people in Alabama have now been arrested on assault charges stemming from last weekend’s viral riverboat brawl that drew widespread attention online.

One day after Richard Roberts, 48, turned himself over to police and was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, the Montgomery Police Department said Thursday that three others — Mary Todd, 21, Allen Todd, 23, Zachary Shipman, 25 — had turned themselves in as well.

Shipman and the Todds were each charged with one misdemeanor count of third-degree assault, Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman said.

It's not clear if any of the suspects have entered pleas or retained attorneys.



Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert said at a news conference this week that more charges are “likely” coming as the investigation into the melee continues this week.



Albert said police have also asked Reggie Gray, a man allegedly seen smashing a woman in the head with a folding chair, to come in for questioning.



“As we identify additional folks that we need to talk to, we will ask them to come in and we’ll try to locate them and do further investigation to see if the charges are appropriate,” Albert told reporters, according to CNN.

The outlet reported a total of 13 people were detained and interviewed on Saturday after the extended brawl along a riverside dock in Montgomery. All 13 individuals were released from police custody at the time, CNN reported.



“I don’t think we’re near finished,” Albert, the police chief, said. “We have a lot more work to do on this.”

The Harriott II. Julie Bennett/Getty

Albert said police are reviewing “hundreds” of videos and statements taken Saturday and the public should expect more developments coming as the fallout from the brawl continues. “I would say at this point it is highly likely that more arrests and more individuals will face charges,” the police chief had said.

The fight, which broke out after a dispute over a pontoon boat blocking a large riverboat’s place to dock, was captured from multiple angles later shared on social media.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The pontoon boat had blocked the riverboat for nearly an hour, according to police, while the small boat’s occupants responded to the captain’s repeated requests over a loudspeaker with “gestures, curse words and taunting,” Albert said at his news conference Tuesday.

Videos show the brawl begin after Damien Pickett, a Black co-captain on the Harriott II riverboat, confronts a group of White men about moving the pontoon boat. According to The New York Times, Pickett attempted to move the pontoon boat himself before social media videos captured what happened next.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. Julie Bennett/Getty

Pickett can be seen arguing with the group when a White man rushes in to punch him, sparking a fight that spilled all across the dock.



”The co-captain was doing his job,’’ Albert told reporters Tuesday, according to AL.com. Pickett was treated at a local hospital for injuries he suffered during the fight, the outlet reported.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed told PBS News Hour this week that he was "shocked" when he first saw video of the incident.

"Like many people, I was surprised and shocked to see something like that happen for someone who was just doing his job," Reed said. "I was disappointed, to say the least. It was disturbing."



PEOPLE has reached out to Harriott II’s Cpt. Jim Kittrell, who told The Daily Beast he believes the initial attack against Pickett was racially motivated.

“The white guys that attacked my deckhand—and he was a senior deckhand first mate—I can’t think of any other reason they attacked him other than it being racially motivated,” Kittrell told the outlet.

However, Kittrell said the ensuing brawl that unfolded was more “shipmates trying to help a shipmate,” rather than a fight split along racial lines.

“They could’ve been little green men, for all they cared,” Kittrell told the outlet. “When they attacked Damien, my crew was gonna jump out and do the best they could to help him out. It was my crew against the people who attacked their shipmate, that’s all it was.”