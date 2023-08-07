Alabama Mom Accused of Killing 7-Year-Old Son by Firing 2 Bullets 'at Close Range'

Shannon Renee Karr was arrested on a capital murder charge

By Christine Pelisek
Published on August 7, 2023 01:42PM EDT
alabama mom, shannon karr, charged with killing son
Shannon Karr. Photo:

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office

An Alabama woman was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of her seven-year-old son.

Shannon Renee Karr is facing a capital murder charge in the death of her son, who was shot at their home in Moulton, near Huntsville, WAFF reported.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood tells PEOPLE the boy was shot twice at close range with a handgun.

“He was in his mother’s bed,” says Norwood. “He was pronounced dead by me at the scene.”

Authorities arrived at the home around 2:04 a.m. after Karr called to report the incident, according to Norwood.

Neighbors were shocked when they heard about the death of the boy.

“It was shocking,” Tad Hazle said, according to WAFF. “I’ve seen the little boy several times, he would play with my dogs and ride his bike down the sidewalk. It is terrible, just terrible.”

According to WAAY-TV, the boy was a student at Danville Elementary School in Morgan County. 

“Things like this don’t occur very often,” says Norwood.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23, WHNT reported. It's not clear if Karr has an attorney to comment on her behalf.

