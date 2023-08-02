Alabama Man Dead After Being Mauled by a Pack of Dogs

An Alabama man was found dead on July 29 after he was mauled by a pack of dogs.

Acquaintances of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie found his body in the driveway of a home in Skipperville, reported local news outlet WTVY. According to the victim’s mother, Rhonda Whigham, McKenzie had visited his acquaintances at that residence many times before.

Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum said in a statement to WTVY: “It appears that as the victim was exiting the residence a dog became aggressive towards the victim. The victim began to run down the driveway as 2-3 more dogs joined in on the attack.”

Upon review of surveillance footage of the attack, Bynum said in the statement: “At one point 5 to 6 dogs are seen violently attacking and mauling the victim as he struggles to stand. After a few minutes, the dogs overpower the victim and he appears to become incapacitated.”



Getty Images

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police initially thought McKenzie had been shot based on the severity of his injuries, said Bynum, per WTVY.



Whigham believes “somebody sicced the dogs on him,” according to the outlet. “Why all of a sudden on (July 29) did the dogs attack him?” she said.

However, Bynum said in a statement, “We’re going to cover our bases and talk to some more witnesses.”

Per WTVY, the sheriff also said an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on McKenzie on Tuesday, which would provide more insight into the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.



As of now, it is unclear if the dogs’ owner will face charges, but Bynum is working with Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams on the matter, according to WTVY.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

