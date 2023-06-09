Alabama Inmate Casey White, Who Escaped Prison With Jailer's Help, Gets Life Sentence

Casey White, the Alabama prisoner who escaped jail last year with the help of a correction officer, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday.



ABC News reported the 39-year-old prisoner told the Lauderdale County courtroom that he didn’t want Vicky White — the corrections officer who helped him escape and later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police were closing in on them — to be dragged “through the dirt.”

The two were not related, but were reportedly involved in a romantic relationship, leading to the aided escape and an 11-day manhunt that ended in a car chase in Evansville, Ind.

Police say Vicky, 56, shot herself after crashing a Cadillac she was driving Casey in while evading authorities, PEOPLE previously reported. Casey told investigators he did not fire the bullet that killed her.



“We just wanted a new life together because she knew the truth,” he said at his sentencing, according to ABC. “I can handle the truth because I know who I am. I chose this road. It’s cost me my life and freedom.”

Casey White. Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP

Casey was originally arrested in 2020 on two counts of capital murder for allegedly killing 59-year-old Connie Jane Ridgeway, who was found dead in her Rogersville, Ala., living room back in October of 2015.

Casey White and Vicky White. U.S. Marshals Service via AP; Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Authorities have called Ridgeway's killing a murder-for-hire, according to AL.com. He pleaded not guilty and was being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Vicky then helped him escape, telling authorities at the jail that she was bringing the inmate to court for a mental health evaluation. However, no such appointment had been scheduled and police soon realized she aided his escape. The corrections officer had just recently filed paperwork for retirement and sold her house the month before.

Authorities tracked down her abandoned patrol car in the parking lot of a shopping mall, sparking the deadly week and a half manhunt that ended nearly 300 miles north across state lines.

White pleaded guilty to the escape and in exchange will not face a felony murder charge related to Vicky’s death, according to ABC. He was given a maximum sentence of life without parole and still faces charges in the Ridgeway murder trial.

