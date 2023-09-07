Alabama Barker Shares Sweet Note from 'Best Dad' Travis: 'You Are My Everything'

Soon-to-be dad of four Travis called Alabama his "everything" in a note the teen shared on social media

Celeste McCauley
Published on September 7, 2023 06:24PM EDT
Alabama and Travis Barker.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty 

The father-daughter bond is strong between Travis and Alabama Barker.

On Wednesday, the Blink-182 drummer’s daughter shared a loving message her dad wrote her on a post-it note via her Instagram Story. The cute exchange comes after Travis' pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian's recent emergency fetal surgery.

“You are my everything,” Travis told Alabama, according to a screengrab captured by E! News (the Instagram Story has since expired). Alabama, 17, wrote her dad back in text over the image, “Your [sic] truly the best dad."

In addition to Alabama, Barker, 47, is father to Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Shanna Moakler. He is also stepfather to Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick, whom Kardashian, 44, shares with her ex Scott Disick.

Last week, Barker and Blink-182 announced they had to postpone their Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows for the drummer to return home to California due to “an urgent family matter.” Before boarding his plane he posted photos on his Instagram of a “prayer room” he visited at the airport, and two images inside the space — including one showing a blue banner reading, "Together We Pray."

It was later revealed that Kardashian, with whom he's currently expecting a baby boy, was back home after a brief trip to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Kardashian shared via Instagram that she had to have “urgent fetal surgery” to save her baby’s life.

Alongside a photo of her and Travis’ hands intertwined, she wrote, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this."

