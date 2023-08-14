Alabama Barker Debuts Tattoo Honoring Her Late Grandparents After Death of Mom Shanna Moakler's Father

Alabama Barker is honoring her late grandparents in a permanent way.

The daughter of Travis Barker debuted a new tattoo on Monday, three days after mom Shanna Moakler announced that her father, John, had died. The retired model's mother, Gail, died just seven months earlier.

“For my grandparents,” 17-year-old Alabama wrote alongside a photo of the finger ink, a gothic-style cross, which she shared on her Instagram Story.

Alabama Barker debuts new finger tattoo alongside caption: "For my grandparents.". Alabama Luella Barker/ Instagram

The dainty tattoo, a simple outline, is located on the influencer's middle finger on her right hand.

Moakler, 48, appeared to give her daughter her stamp of approval, sharing the photo on her own Instagram Story, alongside which she wrote: “they loved you so much…”

Shanna Moakler shares photo of daughter Alabama Barker's new tattoo honoring Moakler's late parents. Shanna Moakler/ Instagram

The former model announced her father's death on Instagram on Friday.

“It's with great sadness to share the passing of my dad,” Moakler captioned a post. “The only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother. I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him.”

She continued, “My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for. I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me. The unwavering support at times when I didn't deserve it. I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it.

“I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages of support,” she finished. “Godspeed.”

Moakler honored her dentist dad nearly two months before his death by penning a sweet Father’s Day tribute to him on Instagram.

“I love you @drjohnmoakler you are the most amazing man and father, I wish so badly I could be by your side,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and John dancing at her wedding to ex-husband Travis, 47, in 2004.

She added: “How lucky I am to have you as a dad.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The news of Moakler's dad's death came just seven months after she announced her mother, Gail, had died.

The Miss Nevada USA executive director shared the news, and a message about her late mom, with PEOPLE in January.

“I am so thankful for all the friends and family that have reached out and sent their condolences," she said in the statement. "My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be."

She continued, "As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive. More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life.”

“I understand that this is a part of life and something that we all can actually support one another with, which is the loss of someone we love,” she finished. “Godspeed."

Moakler also penned a sweet tribute for her mother on Instagram after her death.

"This is the day I always feared, losing my best friend, support system and beautiful mom," she wrote in the caption. "I honestly can't find the words to express how loving, kind and amazing she was. I Honestly don't know how I will do this life without her. How lucky I am to have been her daughter and to have had her for as long as I did.

"She was everything I hoped to be and I will miss her every second of everyday. I love you mom. Kiss Vo vo for me and hug mason. Please visit me in my dreams," she finished.

