Ala. Woman Called 911 to Report Seeing Child Along Highway. Then She Disappeared

An Alabama woman is the subject of a missing persons investigation after authorities say she disappeared after calling 911 to report a child walking along the side of a highway.

Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell, 25, contacted 911 at about 9:34 p.m. on Thursday and reported seeing a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South near mile marker 11, according to a press release from the Hoover Police Department.

Before cops arrived, Russell had stopped to check on the child and called a relative to tell them what she saw, police said. During the call, the relative lost contact with Russell, but the phone line remained open.

Russell’s mother told Alabama Local the person her daughter was on the phone with was her son’s girlfriend, who claimed she heard screaming before the call went nearly silent.

“My son’s girlfriend heard her asking the child, ‘Are you Ok? She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream,’’ Talitha Russell said, per the outlet. “From there all you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate.”

When police arrived at the scene, they found Russell’s abandoned car with some of her belongings nearby, but were unable to find her or a child in the area, the release states.

Hoover police added that the department has not received any other calls of someone missing a small child.

The woman’s mother told Alabama Local there was a report from a trucker who claimed he saw her car with the door open and a gray car pulled over close to it around the time she reportedly vanished.

Russell’s family is now turning to the public for leads as police continue to investigate the woman’s disappearance.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“Friends and family, whatever city or state you’re in I would like to have someone spearhead search parties,” Russell’s mother wrote on Facebook. “Thank you and we are not receiving any negative thoughts. God is faithful and Carlee will be found safe and free from all hurt, harm and danger.”

Russell’s father, Carlos Russell added, per WVTM 13: “We're just gonna scour the earth. There's no stopping us."

Russell is described as a Black female who is 5 feet 4 inches and between 150 to 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Russell or may have any information about the case is asked to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562.

