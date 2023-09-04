Al Roker Smiles as He Celebrates His Granddaughter Sky's 2-Month Birthday: 'That Went Fast'

The 'Today' weatherman's daughter Courtney welcomed Sky Clara on July 3

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 4, 2023 11:05AM EDT
Al Roker
Al Roker and granddaugther Sky Clara. Photo:

Al Roker/Instagram

Al Roker's granddaughter is growing up so fast!

On Sunday, the Today weatherman, 69, shared a post to his Instagram celebrating his granddaughter Sky Clara's 2-month birthday. In the first photo, Roker holds his granddaughter on his lap as the two stare into each other's eyes.

In the second photo, Roker smiles into the camera while Sky hugs her grandfather, fast asleep as they sit outside together.

"Here's to my little Sky Clara being here 2 months," he captioned the post. "That went fast."

This is the first granddaughter for Roker, whose daughter Courtney, 36, welcomed Sky on July 3 with her husband of two years, Wesley Laga.

Shortly after his granddaughter was born, Roker appeared on an episode of Today and opened up about welcoming Sky.

"It is magical, it really is," said Roker while discussing becoming a grandparent in a conversation with Today co-anchors Savannah GuthrieHoda KotbCraig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones. "The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be 'this thing,' and you don’t know; it’s like when they tell you about having your first child. And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she’s just perfect."

Although the origin of Sky's name seems to relate to his profession, Roker insisted it "had nothing to do with the fact that I'm a weather person" — though it couldn't be more fitting. Clara, meanwhile, is the name of Courtney's godmother, he noted.

A few days after Sky was born, Roker shared photos of his granddaughter and celebrated what her birth meant for his family.

"And then this little girl came into my life. Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again," the new grandpa, who revealed he planned to go by Pop-Pop, shared.

"Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back."

