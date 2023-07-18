Al Roker Comically Shocked by Dermatologist Recommendation on How Often to Shower

In a playful on-air debate, the longtime 'Today' anchor and weatherman said he showers twice a day, while dermatologists suggest a few times a week

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Published on July 18, 2023
Al roker Today Show poll
Photo:

Today Show

Today host Al Roker did not hold back on his disagreement with a dermatologist's recommendation on how frequently to shower. 

During the third hour of Tuesday's show, Roker and co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer had a playful debate about how often people should shower, after Adrianna Barrionuevo Brach, the editorial director of Shop TODAY, said dermatologists recommend showering two to three times per week.

“I don’t care what they say, I’m going to say 'A',” Roker said, indicating the choice for a daily shower. 

Roker could not contain the look of disgust on his face as Brach explained that skincare professionals recommend showering fewer times per week.

“The consensus is two to three times per week, but it does depend on the person. I’m looking at Al’s face like, ‘What is this?’” Brach said. “It depends on the person, your lifestyle, your skin time, your age, your activity level, as well.”

Brach said shower frequency comes down to personal preference, to which Roker responded, “Not if you come in contact with other people!”

Dryer and Jones also expressed dismay at the recommendation, with Jones remarking, “There’s seven days in a week,” and Dryer asking whether the number was for children or adults because, as she put it, “Adults smell.”

Jones eventually came around, and said she could see why the recommendation makes sense in terms of protecting the skin’s natural oils and preventing dry skin. 

“You have this natural bacteria that lives all over your skin, it’s part of your microbiome, so you don’t want to compromise that because it does help to sort of protect you,” explained Brach. “When you’re scrubbing and using soap and harsh detergents — I can’t stop looking at Al — it could get a little dicey.” 

Roker wrapped up the debate by saying that he showers twice a day, which Jones said is “too much.”

The hosts continued on with the segment, called "How often should you?" and discussed how frequently they should replace bedding (every 18-24 months), clean the dishwasher (each month), and clean your luggage (after each use). 

Tuesday’s segment isn't the first time showering or cleaning habits have ignited a playful dispute among the hosts. 

In February, they got into a heated discourse about how often people should wash their clothes, when Roker also responded with surprised facial expressions as his colleagues shared their laundry habits. 

"The average person perspires a cup of sweat every night," Roker said during the February laundry debate. 

The Today show shower discussions date back to 2017, when Roker first talked about his twice daily showers during a conversation about showering in the morning or at night

When Dryer mentioned that she showers for about 20 minutes, Roker asked, “What are you doing in there, a crossword puzzle?”

