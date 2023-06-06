Al Roker Shares Wishes for Pregnant Daughter Courtney at Baby Shower on Her Wedding Anniversary

Al Roker is getting excited to meet his granddaughter!

The Today show weather anchor, 68, gathered with loved ones to celebrate daughter Courtney Roker and her husband Wesley Laga at a baby shower held on the couple's second wedding anniversary.

Sharing his wishes for them alongside a photo of the pair from the event on Instagram Monday, he wrote, "2 years ago today, these two tied the knot. Today we celebrated their about to be here baby girl. So excited."

Courtney, 35, also shared photos from the event on Instagram, writing, "Had the most amazing baby shower today, surrounded by so much love 💕 💐."

In the photos, she poses with family members and friends, wearing a pink floral dress to celebrate their baby girl.



The weather anchor previously revealed the couple would be welcoming a girl in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Courtney is expecting our first granddaughter," Roker told ET in an interview, before reportedly correcting himself and using the word "grandchild" instead.

He admitted to the outlet that his slip of the tongue was similar to how he found out the news. He said he "didn't want to know" the sex of the baby until her or she was born, but had the revelation spoiled to him by none other than his own daughter.

"She [texted] me a sonogram picture and I said, 'That baby looks just like you,' and she said, 'Doesn't she?' And then you see the bubbles," Roker said, recalling the incident. "[She goes] 'I'm so sorry!' and I went, 'You had one [job]!' "

