Al Roker Says He Had 'Tears in My Eyes' as Daughter Leila Meets Niece Sky for the First Time

Al Roker's family is soaking up quality time with their newest member, Courtney Roker Laga's daughter Sky Clara

Published on July 20, 2023 01:06PM EDT
Al Roker is enjoying every minute of life as a dad and a grandpa.

The longtime Today weatherman, 68, shared a photo of daughter Leila Roker, 24, meeting Courtney Roker and her husband Wesley Laga's newborn baby girl,

"I had tears in my eyes watching #aunt @cleilapatra meeting her #niece Sky Clara for the first time," he captioned a sweet set of photos shared on Instagram Wednesday.

Leila Roker, Instagram story

Leila Roker/ Instagram

On her own Instagram Story, Leila shared a photo holding her niece, writing, "Welcome baby Sky! I love her so much already."

The Roker family were all able to visit Courtney in the hospital alongside Wesley's parents, Roker revealed to PEOPLE earlier this month.

Though they "skedaddled to Greece" afterward so Al "got more time with [Sky]," he cheered. The 3rd Hour of Today co-host is hoping the baby will call him "Pop Pop," a nickname his NBC family has printed on a baby onesie for Sky.

Of the new parents, Al shared, "You know, Courtney had a [cesarian section], so she’s struggling a little bit with that. And Wes, you know, I think the gravity of being a dad. But he still has that buoyant personality."

Especially loving the new addition to the family is Nick Roker, Al's 21-year-old son with wife Deborah Roberts, with whom he also shares Leila. Al shares Courtney with ex-wife Alice Bell, whom he was married to from 1984 to 1994. "Nick is over the moon," Al shared. "He said, after he finished holding her, ‘I’m enthralled.’ "

Courtney shared some of the same photos of Sky when announcing her birth on her own Instagram earlier this month, writing, "Sky Clara Laga made her debut yesterday at 12:41 pm and we are absolutely obsessed with her. Thank you to Dr Shonda Corbett and the labor & delivery team at @holynamemedicalcenter who helped bring her into this world 💕."

Husband Wes also shared his own introduction of his baby girl, praising Courtney as a new mom as well.

"Sky Clara Laga made her world debut yesterday at 12:41pm. She is absolute perfection. @ouichefroker is a rockstar and is doing amazing as she recovers ❤️," he wrote.

