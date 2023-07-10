Al Roker Opens Up About Being a First-Time Grandfather to 'Perfect' Granddaughter Sky: 'It Is Magical'

Al Roker is loving every second of being a first-time grandfather.

The longtime Today weatherman was beaming on Monday's episode of the NBC morning show as he opened up about his new granddaughter, Sky Clara Laga — born on July 3 to his daughter Courtney Roker, 36, and her husband of two years, Wesley Laga.

"It is magical, it really is," said Al, 68, while discussing the milestone of becoming a grandparent in a conversation with Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones. "The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be 'this thing' and you don’t know; it’s like when they tell you about having your first child. And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she’s just perfect."

"I’m telling you, she’s a great sleeper," he added of Sky. "Sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We’re on the same schedule!"

Asked the origin of Sky Clara's name, Al insisted it "had nothing to do with the fact that I'm a weather person" — though it couldn't be more fitting. Clara, meanwhile, is the name of Courtney's godmother, Al noted.

He went on to give an update on his daughter and son-in-law, sayin both are "doing well." Said Al: "You know, Courtney had a [cesarian section], so she’s struggling a little bit with that. And Wes, you know, I think the gravity of being a dad. But he still has that buoyant personality."



Especially loving the new addition to the family is Nick Roker, Al's 20-year-old son with wife Deborah Roberts (the two are also parents to daughter Leila Roker, 24; Al shares Courtney with ex-wife Alice Bell, whom he was married to from 1984 to 1994). "Nick is over the moon," Al shared. "He said, after he finished holding her, ‘I’m enthralled.’ "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Roker family were all able to visit Courtney in the hospital alongside Wesley's parents, though they "skedaddled to Greece" afterwards so Al "got more time with [Sky]," he cheered. The 3rd Hour of Today co-host is hoping the baby will call him "Pop Pop," a nickname his NBC family has printed on a baby onesie for Sky.

Before wrapping, Al made a point to thank Dr. Shonda Corbett and "all the folks" at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey. "Just a terrific group of folks," said Al. "All the medical folks and the nurses and the cleaning staff, everybody was very, very sweet."

Courtney has similar praised for the Holy Name staff, praising them while sharing the first photos of Sky on Instagram. "Thank you to Dr Shonda Corbett and the labor & delivery team at @holynamemedicalcenter who helped bring her into this world 💕," Courtney wrote. "We are absolutely obsessed with her."

Wesley also shared his own introduction of his baby girl, praising Courtney as a new mom as well. "Sky Clara Laga made her world debut yesterday at 12:41pm. She is absolute perfection. @ouichefroker is a rockstar and is doing amazing as she recovers ❤️," he said.

Since then, the pair have been soaking up the early moments of parenthood. "I feel like the luckiest woman in the world and know I am extremely blessed," Courtney wrote, captioning a picture of Wesley holding Sky. "My husband is the definition of a super dad! Loving my little family each day 💕."

"My heart is now outside my body 🥰," she added in another post.



As for Al, he's ready to shower Sky with not just love, but also gifts.



"Already planning the ways to spoil her," he wrote on social media — "and then hand her back."

Today airs weekdays on NBC beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

