Al Roker Is a Grandpa! Daughter Courtney and Husband Wesley Laga Welcome First Baby, Daughter Sky

Al Roker is officially a pop-pop!

On Tuesday morning, Today show anchors announced that their fellow co-host and weather anchor, 68, is officially a grandfather after daughter Courtney Roker, 36, and her husband Wesley Laga welcomed their first baby.

The couple welcomed daughter Sky Clara Laga on Monday, July 3.

Roker's Today family shared that the family "couldn't be happier" at the healthy and safe arrival.

Last month, the couple celebrated their baby shower on the same day as their second wedding anniversary.

Sharing his wishes for them alongside a photo of the pair from the event on Instagram Monday, Roker wrote, "2 years ago today, these two tied the knot. Today we celebrated their about to be here baby girl. So excited."

Courtney also shared photos from the event on Instagram, writing, "Had the most amazing baby shower today, surrounded by so much love 💕 💐."

In the photos, she posed with family members and friends, wearing a pink floral dress to celebrate their baby girl.

Al Roker/Instagram

Roker shares Courtney with ex-wife Alice Bell, whom he was married to from 1984 to 1994. In addition to Courtney, Roker is also dad to son Nick Roker, 20, and daughter Leila Roker, 24, both of whom he shares with wife Deborah Roberts.

Courtney announced in March that she was pregnant with a reel on Instagram set to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby."

In the clip, the mom-to-be shared photos of herself and Laga before the song changed to an acoustic version by Brent Morgan and showed off a sonogram.

"A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼," Courtney captioned the post.

In the comments section, Roker wrote, "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys."

