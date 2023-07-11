Al Roker Teases Cameo in 'Good Burger 2' with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell: 'Ready for My Close-Up!'

The "Today" show weather anchor interviewed the actors and longtime friends on the set of "Good Burger 2," in which Roker has a small part

Welcome to Good Burger, Al Roker!

The Today show weather anchor, 68, is set to make a cameo appearance in Good Burger 2, the upcoming sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon comedy starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

Roker announced the news on Tuesday's episode of his NBC morning show, where he shared an interview he conducted with Thompson, 45, and Mitchell, 44, on the set of the long-awaited film.

"Of course, a star of my stature has a custom trailer," Roker joked before peeling off a temporary sticker reading "Al" from a whiteboard on his trailer.

The show also shared clips of Roker rehearsing and dancing on set with Thompson and Mitchell, as well as sitting in a makeup chair, where he joked, "I'm ready for my close-up!"

The concept for Good Burger was born from the Mitchell-led sketch in the '90s Nickelodeon kids' sketch comedy series All That, where his character Ed was often seen unintentionally terrorizing Thompson's various characters and others. Thompson later starred in the film version of Good Burger alongside Mitchell, in which the Saturday Night Live star played high-school student Dexter Reed, who reluctantly gets a summer job at the restaurant.

While the film has no release date set as of yet, fans can expect Thompson and Mitchell to stay true to the film's roots, as a news release for the project states that Dexter and Ed will reunite in a present-day version of the restaurant with a "hilarious new group of employees."

Speaking with Roker in their interview that aired Tuesday, the two men — who also previously led the All That spinoff sitcom Kenan & Kel — teased what their characters are up to now, over 25 years later.

“Ed owns the place now, Good Burger. Dex comes back around. They haven’t seen each other in a few years, so it’s things that unravel with that,” said Mitchell.

“The usual hijinks,” Thompson added.

Kel Mitchell And Kenan Thompson In 'Good Burger'
Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson in Good Burger (1997). Paramount/Getty

News of the sequel first broke after Thompson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2022 and was asked about a joint Instagram post he made with Mitchell, celebrating the first film's 25th anniversary. The picture's caption teased, in part, "'Sup wit that Part 2?!"

"Are you saying that Good Burger 2 is happening?" asked host Jimmy Fallon.

"I would like it to," the Kenan actor replied. "We are working harder on it than ever, so it's about meeting the numbers, letting them numbers match up. 'Cause I need them numbers."

In the Today interview that aired Tuesday, Thompson told Roker that he and Mitchell are "really proud that we’re making something that everybody can just gather up whoever’s around and go enjoy something together."

Asked about whether he thought about his iconic character over the years, Mitchell said, "Of course. Ed’s the gift that keeps giving. When I put the wig back on and I walked by a mirror, I was like, ‘Hello, old friend.’ And it was like, ‘Let’s do this.' "

